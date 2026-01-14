Donald Trump Flips Off Auto Worker After Being Taunted as “Pedophile …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump visited a Ford F-150 plant on Tuesday before delivering a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan, hoping to reassure listeners that both the economy and the country were in tip-tip shape — despite strong evidence to the contrary.

By the end of the afternoon, however?

The President and his administration were forced to defend Trump after he raised his middle finger at a worker from this same plant.

In a video posted yesterday by celebrity gossip website TMZ, the Commander-in-Chief can be seen yelling “fuck you” at a man who referred to him as a “pedophile protector.”

This, of course, was a reference to Trump possibly being included in the Jeffrey Epstein Files and/or covering up the documents to protect his friends who might be.

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said after the aforementioned footage went viral and Trump faced a bit of criticism.

According to the individual who taunted the President, he’s been suspended from his job.

“We had a great event today and we’re proud of how our employees represented Ford,” a spokesperson for Ford also told TMZ, adding:

“We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters.”

Epstein was a financier who died in prison in 2019 after having been charged with sex trafficking of minors.

Trump has admitted in the past that he was VERY good friends with Epstein and it is strongly believed that the wealthy pedophile introduced Trump to young women… with whom Trump likely engaged in sexual relations.

The Department of Justice released thousands of documents related to Epstein after the Congressionally-mandated deadline to release them passed on December 19.

However, Justice Department officials told a federal judge that over two million documents remain unreleased, The Washington Post reported a few days ago.

“The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein,” the DOJ said in a December 23 statement.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

Because the DOJ is, tragically, now just an arm of the President himself and is corrupt beyond belief… it somehow added at the time:

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”