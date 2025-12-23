Epstein Files Claim Donald Trump Loves “Young, Nubile Girls”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A new release of documents from the much-anticipated Epstein Files includes an email that alleges President Donald Trump likes is a huge fan of very “young girls.”

On Tuesday morning, the Department of Justice released a trove of papers related to the life and death of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One of these documents included a handwritten note from 2019 signed “J. Epstein” and addressed to Larry Nassar, the disgraced Team USA gymnastics doctor who sexually abused a countless number if of women and girls.

Donald Trump takes questions from journalists after announcing the US Navy’s new Golden Fleet initiative, unveiling a new class of warships, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 22, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

The message was postmarked August 13, 2019 and appeared to reference Epstein’s intention to take his own life.

At the time, Nassar had been convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of young female gymnasts and sentenced to life behind bars… while Epstein was awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City for allegedly sex trafficking minors.

“As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home,” the note reads. “Good luck! We share one thing … our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they’d reach their full potential.”

In this handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

Although the letter does not mention Trump by name, there can’t be any argument over who Epstein was referring to when he also wrote to Nassar:

Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein.

Truly horrifying.

Go ahead and read that excerpt again and keep in mind: This is a reference to the current President of the United States.

Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

For its very corrupt part, the Justice Department wrote today that some of the newly released Epstein files “contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump.”

This same department has released thousands of files related to the late financier and convicted sex offender since December 19, as required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed by Congress and signed by Trump, though some documents have been heavily redacted.

Part of the latest release included a video that purported to show Epstein committing suicide, but it was later deleted for some reason.

Trump, meanwhile, has grown more and more irate and uncomfortable over the impending release of all the Epstein Files.

It’s pretty easy to see why, isn’t it? The President is almost undeniably a pedophile.