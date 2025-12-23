A new release of documents from the much-anticipated Epstein Files includes an email that alleges President Donald Trump likes is a huge fan of very “young girls.”
On Tuesday morning, the Department of Justice released a trove of papers related to the life and death of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
One of these documents included a handwritten note from 2019 signed “J. Epstein” and addressed to Larry Nassar, the disgraced Team USA gymnastics doctor who sexually abused a countless number if of women and girls.
The message was postmarked August 13, 2019 and appeared to reference Epstein’s intention to take his own life.
At the time, Nassar had been convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of young female gymnasts and sentenced to life behind bars… while Epstein was awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City for allegedly sex trafficking minors.
“As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home,” the note reads. “Good luck! We share one thing … our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they’d reach their full potential.”
Although the letter does not mention Trump by name, there can’t be any argument over who Epstein was referring to when he also wrote to Nassar:
Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein.
Truly horrifying.
Go ahead and read that excerpt again and keep in mind: This is a reference to the current President of the United States.
For its very corrupt part, the Justice Department wrote today that some of the newly released Epstein files “contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump.”
This same department has released thousands of files related to the late financier and convicted sex offender since December 19, as required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed by Congress and signed by Trump, though some documents have been heavily redacted.
Part of the latest release included a video that purported to show Epstein committing suicide, but it was later deleted for some reason.
Trump, meanwhile, has grown more and more irate and uncomfortable over the impending release of all the Epstein Files.
It’s pretty easy to see why, isn’t it? The President is almost undeniably a pedophile.