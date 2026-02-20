Donald Trump Says Nancy Guthrie Abduction Gets Too Much Press Coverage: ‘We Have to …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been nearly three weeks since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson.

And it seems that Donald Trump is sick of hearing about the whole thing.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, the president made some surprising remarks about the ongoing investigation.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the Fort Bragg U.S. Army base on February 13, 2026 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

“We have to start reporting on other subjects also, and see what happens,” Trump said (via Radar Online), adding:

“It’s a very sad situation.”

When reached for comment, the White House directed reporters to remarks made by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on February 10.

“Prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time,” Leavitt said during the White House press conference on that day.

Trump’s sudden indifference toward Nancy’s disappearance came as a surprise to many.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

The president, of course, has a long history of making incendiary comments about topical issues.

For example, Trump trashed Rob Reiner on multiple occasions after the legendary director was murdered in December of last year.

But in his past comments on Nancy’s disappearance, Trump has expressed sympathy for her family.

And shortly after news of the kidnapping went public, Trump contacted Savannah Guthrie and promised her the full support of the federal government.

For that reason, Trump’s dismissive remarks today came as a shock.

But it’s possible that the president thinks that he’s benefiting the investigation by encouraging the media to focus on other things.

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the ‘Today’ show. (NBC/YouTube)

On Thursday, TMZ received another ransom note from people claiming to be Nancy’s kidnappers.

The note was forwarded to the FBI, and the details are being kept secret for security reasons.

But one employee of the outlet explained that the kidnappers complained about media scrutiny of the case in their note.

“This is a very elaborate demand that involves the media, directly involves the media,” TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere told NewsNation.

“In fact, it puts the media reporting on this case as a trigger into their payment. It is a very bizarre and complex caper that they’ve sort of created here. I don’t know. When I looked at it, I thought … ‘This is too detailed.’”

So is Trump trying to help by directing the media’s attention toward other matters?

We may never know. But his about-face on this matter has caught many observers off guard.