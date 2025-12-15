Donald Trump Continues to TRASH Rob Reiner Day After Gruesome Murder

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump believes in speaking ill of the dead.

Within just one day of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner being found dead along with his wife Michelle in their Los Angeles home… the President has now gone ahead and trashed the director on two separate occasions.

This, after we learned that Reiner’s own son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing both of his parents.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters after a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“I wasn’t a fan of his at all,” Trump told a reporter on Monday afternoon “He was a deranged person, as far as Trump is concerned.”

In almost impressive fashion, Trump then managed to bring up the old chatter that Russia colluded with Trump to help him win the 2026 general election.

“[He said] that I was a friend of Russia, controlled by Russia. You know, it was the Russia hoax, he was one of the people behind it,” the Commander-in-Chief added of Rob Reiner. “I think he hurt himself, career-wise. He became like a deranged person — Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.”

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend the Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

These remarks came after Trump shocked even some of his supporters with a Truth Social post Monday morning in which he seemed to blame Reiner for inciting his own apparent murder.

(Which, again, was very possibly committed BY HIS OWN SON.)

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” Trump wrote.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.

“May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Actor Rob Reiner attends the 2013 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Gala at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife of 36 years were found dead at their California residence December 14… with a source telling NBC News that the couple appeared to have suffered stab wounds.

The gruesome discovery led responding officers to determine that the Reiners “were the victims of homicide,” according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release issued on December 15.

“The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths,” authorities continued in their statement. “He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail.”

In the wake of this tragedy, Rob’s oldest daughter Tracy Reiner — who he adopted during his relationship with late ex-wife Penny Marshall — said she had seen her father at a family gathering the day before his passing.

“I came from the greatest family ever,” she told NBC News. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”