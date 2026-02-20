Christy Carlson Romano Reveals Cancer Screening Results in Tearful Video: I’m …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cancer screenings are important — especially when the results aren’t good.

Actress Christy Carlson Romano is a former child star, a Broadway performer, and a singer.

She is perhaps best known for voicing the titular character in Kim Possible.

Now, she’s opening up about her “not negative” cancer screening.

Actress Christy Carlson Romano disclosed her “not negative” cancer screening results in February 2026. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Mine did not come back negative’

In a recent Instagram post, Romano shared a video and a health update.

She and her husband, Brendan Rooney, recently went through cancer screenings. She knows that her family has a history of the disease.

Romano shared that her mother had “beat it” after a cancer diagnosis. Her father, on the other hand, “eventually didn’t.”

Additionally, her maternal grandmother died of lung cancer.

Cancer screenings are always a good idea for those with access to healthcare — especially those who may have inherited risk factors on both sides.

“My husband’s [results] came back completely negative,” Romano shared with her fans and followers.

She even detailed that their results had come back while she was filming in Florida.

After a pause, the clearly emotional Romano revealed: “Mine did not come back negative.”

It’s clear that she’s waiting for more details, which will of course require additional testing.

In the mean time, Romano revealed, she is “fighting with companies to get” the necessary scans “covered.” The depravity of for-profit health insurance companies is well-known.

In an emotional Instagram caption, Christy Carlson Romano shared her plans to undergo a PET scan to diagnose her cancer. (Image Credit: Instagram)

She shared further details in her caption

“Right now the news is that something is going on,” Romano wrote alongside her video.

“I’m nervous and a bit scared (heck who wouldn’t be!),” she admitted.

“I’m going in for a PET scan later this week,” Romano revealed.

(PET stands for “positron emission tomography” and this common imaging technique is used to both diagnose and manage cancer treatments — among many other things)

“And hopefully,” she expressed, “it’s something easy to treat.” We hope so, too!

“I debated whether or not I was going to post this,” Romano admitted, “because I was afraid I’d come off ‘cringe.'”

She explained: “But I decided it was my duty to share, so that people get out there and get screenings.”

Romano encouraged: “Let’s keep the good vibes going.”

Her caption concluded with a promise: “I will keep you all posted as I get more information.”

Naturally, encouragement — some in words, some in the form of Kim Possible GIFs — poured in. Everyone is rooting for her.

Husband Brendan Rooney showed his public support for his wife. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Everyone is rooting for her

Her husband, writer-producer Brendan Rooney, chimed in to show his wife support in the comments.

“You got this my beautiful wife,” he encouraged.

“We will figure this out,” he vowed, “and destroy any problem that comes your way.”

Rooney concluded: “I love you beyond words.”

We’re sure that he’s showing plenty of support behind-the-scenes, as well.

We wish Romano the very best.