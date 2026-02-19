Nancy Guthrie: New Ransom Note Received as Tucson Sheriff Accused of Botching …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we approach the fourth week of the search for Nancy Guthrie, it seems that police still have not identified a suspect — or even a person of interest — in her abduction.

And the situation is made all the more frustrating by reports that the alleged kidnappers have sent yet another ransom note.

Harvey Levin of TMZ said on Wednesday evening that his organization received another email from people who claim that they’re holding Nancy and will return her if their demands are met.

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the ‘Today’ show. (NBC/YouTube)

Levin says the new note “graphically” described the consequences that will take place if they don’t get what they want.

“This is a very elaborate demand that involves the media, directly involves the media,” TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere told NewsNation.

“In fact, it puts the media reporting on this case as a trigger into their payment. It is a very bizarre and complex caper that they’ve sort of created here. I don’t know. When I looked at it, I thought … ‘This is too detailed.’”

Levin says the note has been forwarded to the FBI.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

Speaking of law enforcement, Tucson Sheriff Chris Nanos is now receiving criticism for his alleged mishandling of the Guthrie case.

“It is a common belief in this agency that this case has become an ego case for Sheriff Nanos,” Sgt. Aaron Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organization told The New York Post this week.

“If you’re going to spend all day talking to media, instead you can do a one-hour press conference with someone capable of speaking clearly and professionally,” Cross continued.

One insider, who chose to remain anonymous, criticized Nanos for shifting from press briefings to sit-down interviews with individual journalists.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

“The sheriff turned a serious investigation into a rolling spectacle, from questionable decisions to shifting narratives and a disastrous media cleanup tour that raised more questions than it answered,” the source said, adding:

“Leadership in moments like this requires discipline, not damage control.”

“This is Public Information Officer 101. I used to teach these classes. As a law enforcement organization, you have to communicate with the media,” Betsy Brantner Smith from the National Policing Association echoed, adding:

“You can’t just stop talking to them or piecemeal out information.”

Nanos has yet to respond to the criticism of his job performance. And the Guthrie family is likely observing this feud among law enforcement and wondering why these professionals aren’t working together to bring Nancy home.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.