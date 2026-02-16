Nancy Guthrie Is Being Held In Mexico, Informant Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have another strange development to report in the ongoing Nancy Guthrie saga.

TMZ now claims to have received a fourth email from a person who claims to know Nancy’s whereabouts.

And the author of the emails says that they’re willing to provide that information for a price.

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the ‘Today’ show. (NBC/YouTube)

The informant has now reiterated that he will tell everything that he knows about Nancy and her kidnappers for the price of one Bitcoin (roughly $66,000).

Though they don’t name any specific locations, the informant strongly hints that Nancy is being held in Mexico (or at least that she was being held there as recently as last week).

“I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border and I was told to shut up so I know who he is and that was definitely Nancy with them,” the note reads.

This is not the first time that the informant has suggested that Nancy has been removed from the country.

In a previous email, sent to TMZ on Friday, February 13, the informant wrote, “Be prepared to go International.”

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

The reward for information about Nancy is now up to $100,000 — significantly more than what the informant is asking.

So why doesn’t he just go to the authorities?

Well, according to TMZ, the informant has a criminal record from a past burglary charge, and he’s afraid to come forward as he believes that police will treat him as a suspect.

The logic is a little twisted, as the informant is engaging in an actual crime — aiding and abetting the kidnappers by withholding information — for fear that he’ll be falsely accused of a different crime.

TMZ concluded their latest article on the subject with a public plea to the informant:

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

“If you are for real, send us the information regarding the whereabouts of Nancy and her kidnappers,” the outlet writes, adding:

“We will immediately forward the information to the FBI. If it leads to finding Nancy and/or the kidnappers, you then have a public record that you are the one responsible, thus ensuring you will get the reward.

“The FBI is aware we are making this overture.”

As we’ve previously reported, Nancy — the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie — was abducted from her home on February 1.

The family has received ransom notes demanding $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return, but it’s unclear if the notes are authentic.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.