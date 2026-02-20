Katy Perry Pregnant with Justin Trudeau’s Baby: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In recent months, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship has grown increasingly serious.

What began as a joke-prompting dinner date and a random entanglement has clearly blossomed into something more.

Now, a report has come out claiming that the singer is pregnant.

Is this true? Here’s everything that we know.

Singer Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Katy Perry secretly Katy Pregnante?

On Thursday, February 19, a bold announcement took social media by storm.

The tweet showed a photo of Perry and Trudeau, one that appeared to show the two decked out in winter gear to enjoy this gorgeous weather.

It was the caption, however, that drew people’s attention.

“Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together,” the tweet reads.

As you can imagine, this elicited quite a reaction.

🚨 Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together. pic.twitter.com/w02GJIyhba — Pop Drug (@PopDrug) February 19, 2026

Some bombarded the once-surprising power couple with congratulations.

Others expressed judgment — for having a pregnancy so soon after kicking off their relationship just last summer.

Many of the replies were, as always, filtered by people’s opinions of these famous and famously hot people.

However, others stopped to question the source of the news. And its validity, of course.

Pop Drug, which tweeted the announcement, isn’t TMZ or The Hollywood Reporter or People or even, say, Deuxmoi. Is the pregnancy news even true?

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

There is no credible evidence to support the pregnancy claim

Katy Perry has not made an announcement to this effect.

Justin Trudeau has not made an announcement to this effect.

No first-to-know tabloids — the sorts of well-connected operations that directly contact verified sources or might get tips directly from hospital staff or employees of celebrities — have made a report.

We’re not even seeing lesser-known sites claiming to have harder-to-verify reports to this effect.

Could Perry be pregnant? Sure, probably. In her early 40s, it would be a geriatric pregnancy, but probably possible. But possible doesn’t mean that it’s happening.

It is pretty important for everyone to vet their reports a little more closely.

Even if you aren’t familiar with a publication, most will cite their sources — allowing you to trace a rumor back to its origin.

We here at THG will discuss entertainment news rumors like this one and provide all of the information that we have on hand.

In fact, it seems that way may have inspired this apparent social media prank was simply the above Instagram post by Perry.

“Let love be the revolution,” she wrote alongside a series of photos — some featuring Trudeau.

Not every bit of disinformation has a motive

Obviously, there are times when people flood social media with fake news to rot people’s hearts and minds to win elections or promote a business or wage a smear campaign.

But people will also just post brazen lies (or unproven rumors) on social media for its own sake.

Some people are pranksters at heart.

If Perry and Trudeau decide to have a kid, we have a feeling that the world will learn of it through credible reports or by their own announcement.

In the mean time, it’s wise to double-check whose post you’re reading before you take it at face value. (Also, it is 2026 — stop reading tweets altogether!)