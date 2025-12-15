Taylor Swift: With Chiefs Out of Playoffs & Travis Kelce Likely to Retire, Will She …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Just a few short years ago, Taylor Swift, by her own admission, had zero interest in the sport of football.

That all changed, of course, when she started dating Travis Kelce.

There was a time when Taylor was a fixture at every Chiefs game, both at Arrowhead Stadium, and when the team traveled for away games.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

When the Chiefs won their last Super Bowl in 2023, Taylor was there every step of the way, somehow making time during her record-breaking Eras Tour to attend most of the team’s matchups.

And she kept that streak going the following season, when the team survived a grueling schedule and made it all the way to Super Bowl LIX — only to get trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles in a shockingly lopsided contest.

This past season, the pop icon took a very different approach to her still relatively newfound fandom.

She attended most of the Chiefs’ home games, but as far as we know, she opted to watch all of their away games on TV.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

And this year, Tay won’t have to worry about booking a luxury suite for the biggest game of the year.

Yes, if you’re a football fan, then we probably don’t have to tell you that the Chiefs will not be playing in Super Bowl LX — in fact, their season will come to a close with an anti-climactic regular season matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on January 4.

For the first time since 2014, the Chiefs have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs — and in brutal fashion.

Not only were they knocked out of the running with several weeks left in the season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL, an injury that could leave him sidelined for part of next season.

Obviously, this raises a lot of questions for the league’s It Couple (no, not Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld).

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

If the Chiefs had made a playoff run and won another Super Bowl, Tay’s fiance Travis Kelce probably would’ve retired.

After all, he’ll turn 37 next season, which is approximately 108 in tight end years.

And the idea of catching passes from Gardner Minshew or some other backup in next year’s opener might not hold much appeal for Travis.

Then again, the idea of never playing in another Super Bowl might be downright unthinkable to the future Hall of Famer.

Needless to say, the situation raises a whole lot of questions:

Is Travis planning to announce his retirement at the end of this season? Will Taylor attend the remaining Chiefs games, now that they’re basically meaningless?

And most important of all — at least if you’re Roger Goodell — what does all of this mean for the Super Bowl’s TV ratings?