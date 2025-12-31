Travis Kelce Discusses Secret Christmas Present From Taylor Swift: Pregnancy Announcement …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce won’t be heading to the NFL playoffs this year, and he might have already played his final game at Arrowhead Stadium.

But the future Hall of Famer still has plenty to smile about:

After all, he’s about to marry a world-famous billionaire — and it seems that he and Taylor Swift might have more big news on the horizon.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Travis reveals he received ‘the best’ gift from Taylor

Discussing his recent holiday during a conversation with his brother on their “New Heights” podcast, Travis revealed that he received an extra special present from his famous fiancée.

“The best gift that I got is from Taylor, but it gives away things that we’re trying to keep in-house,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told Jason Kelce.

Travis noted that Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, also delivered a memorable present.

“So, not gonna say it. And I love you, Tay, but Austin got me a great gift as well,” he said.

US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

When Jason remarked that “the Swifts are good gift givers,” Travis was in full agreement.

“They are great gift givers,” he said.

For obvious reasons, the secrecy has fueled speculation that Taylor is pregnant, with many fans suggesting that Travis’ present was a positive test.

Obviously, that’s nothing but a rumor, but it would explain Travis’ desire to keep the nature of the present “in-house.”

On the previous episode of “New Heights,” Travis revealed that the best present he ever gave Taylor was a bread slicer.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I will say one of Tay’s favorite gifts that I got her was the bread slicer,” he explained, adding:

“[I bought it] because she’s been throwing together so much f—ing sourdough.”

Not the most thrilling present, perhaps, but it must be hard to shop for a woman who owns her own private jet.

As for the upcoming wedding, insiders report that both parties have been active in the planning process.

“When it comes to wedding planning, nothing feels rushed or one-sided,” a source close to the situation told People earlier this month.

“They’re both equally involved and excited, and this isn’t something one or the other is carrying on their own. They’re approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them.”

Sounds like 2026 will be a big one for Taylor and Travis, regardless of whether or not they’re currently expecting!