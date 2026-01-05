Yulia Burtseva Cause of Death: Beloved Influencer Passes Away at 38

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Yulia Burtseva — the beloved influencer who amassed a following of over 73,000 followers on Instagram — has passed away.

She was just 38 years old.

Influencer Yulia Burtseva has died at the age of 38. (YouTube)

A wildly popular figure in the world of parenting content creators, Burtseva documented her life with her husband Giuseppe and their young daughter.

Burtseva passed following cosmetic procedure, early reports indicate

According to a report from People magazine, Burtseva, a resident of Naples, Italy, traveled to Moscow to undergo an unspecified cosmetic procedure.

She died shortly thereafter, but it is not yet clear if her death was a result of anything that happened on the operating table.

Sources have confirmed that Yulia’s procedure took place at a private clinic, and she was rushed from there to a nearby hospital, where she died.

A Russian news report obtained by People indicates that the Moscow Investigative Committee, the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow, has opened an investigation.

Influencer Yulia Burtseva has died at the age of 38. (YouTube)

“Investigators from the Moscow Investigative Committee are working at the scene,” reads a translated statement by the Moscow Investigative Committee.

“Necessary official and medical records will be seized shortly. A number of forensic examinations, including a medical one, are being ordered.”

Across social media today, fans are mourning Yulia while reminding one another of the risk involved in any medical procedure

“Tragic reminder that no procedure is ever truly routine,” wrote one X user.

“A reminder of the risks of cosmetic surgery — stay safe,” another added.

“She looked beautiful already. What an unnecessary death!” a third chimed in.

Our thoughts go out to Yulia’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.