Travis Kelce Spills SO Much Tea on Taylor Swift Proposal, Engagement

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hey! Did you hear that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged?!?

It’s true.

The football player proposed to the musician a short time after she joined his New Heights podcast and then the couple confirmed the romantic development about two weeks later.

On the latest episode of this same podcast, meanwhile, chatting across from brother Jason, Kelce delved into a few new details regarding the proposal and engagement.

Travis Kelce reacts as fiancee Taylor Swift smiles while watching from a suite during the second half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts and all the excitement that’s been going on,” Travis said on air.

“It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with…It’s been awesome.”

The future Hall of Famer went on to agree with Jason that calling someone his “fiancée” gives him a special feeling, emphasizing that that the pair’s recent outing at the University of Cincinnati Bearcats’ football game felt like a notable one.

“It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates,” Travis said. “It was pretty cool…I still get giddy, it’s exciting times.”

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As for where Swift and Kelce will get married? It’s too soon to say at the moment.

The latter did offer up some advice on this new podcast to anyone else thinking about popping such a major question.

“Man, you’ve gotta know your gal. You’ve gotta know your gal or your significant other,” he told listeners.

“You can’t let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way… I would just say know your partner, know who you’re doing it for and do it for the right reasons.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

The newly-engaged couple announced their delightful news on Tuesday, August 26.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” they captioned the post, which included photos of Kelce down on one knee as the superstars were surrounded by flowers.

Two weeks prior, the singer made her debut on her now-fiancé’s podcast.

Swift’s appearance on the show shattered the Guinness World Record for “the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube” that day with a total of 1.3 million, providing fans with a more intimate look at the couple’s (awesome!) dynamic.

“This is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” Taylor said of how Kelce came on to her and managed to nab a date with her.

Some folks out there might even called this the perfect love story.