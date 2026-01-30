Ryan Seacrest Alarms Fans with Gaunt Appearance

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is he okay?

A recent viral video has fans doing a double take at Ryan Seacrest’s gaunt appearance.

Is it Ozempic? A secret cancer battle? The ravages of time?

Take a look at the clip for yourself and decide if he’s unwell, if fans should clam up, or maybe both.

Presenter Ryan Seacrest speaks as revelers gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: John Lamparski / AFP via Getty Images)

Is he okay?

This January, Vanna White announced her marriage to John Donaldson.

On Wheel of Fortune, she shared the news, even poking fun at numerous false reports (like those that we here at THG have debunked in the past) that are now simply premature reports about her tying the knot.

Naturally, the show uploaded the clip of her announcement to Instagram.

There, footage circulated beyond Wheel of Fortune‘s usual day-to-day audience.

As you can see, Seacrest offered her a congratulatory hug. But his appearance startled many fans.

To be blunt, Seacrest appears gaunt.

His clothing looks almost oversized at certain angles.

Additionally, his neck and cheeks appear extremely thin, almost sunken.

We would argue that he isn’t unrecognizable — he is, particularly from the front, still a very famous face.

But Seacrest’s dramatically different appearance left fans wondering — and speculating — about what had happened.

Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025 at Intuit Dome on December 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Shock and theories came pouring in

People took to social media to share their shock and even to speculate as to the cause.

“That’s Ryan Seacrest??? No way. Absolutely no way,” one person tweeted.

Another remarked: “Ryan Seacrest looks like an entirely different human.”

One tweet reads: “Ryan Seacrest looks like a shell of his former self. What in the name of Ozempic is happening?”

An alternative theory in one tweet mentioned how the late Chadwick Boseman “was relentlessly body shamed while he was battling illness privately and everyone who was talking about him felt like crap when he left this Earth.”

We should keep in mind that not everyone believes that Seacrest is either using GLP-1 medications to starve his body of essential nutrients or that he is privately battling cancer.

(Anyone considering doing the former should perhaps stop to consider that something that people might mistake for cancer is probably not the best choice for your health)

In fact, some took to social media to point out that some folks are picturing Seacrest from past projects.

While obviously many of us have never watched American Idol, that is when he became a household name for many.

It was also over 20 years ago. Seacrest is now a 51-year-old man. Obviously he’s not going to look like he once did.

Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage during the Jonas Brothers Hand and Footprint in Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Even if he’s deathly ill, is that really our business?

We should point out that Seacrest’s worrisome new look is not new.

In 2025, fans fretted over his “frail” appearance.

The reason that he’s once again getting attention is that some people simply haven’t seen him in years — and certainly not since he appeared to be withering in this manner.

We of course hope that there’s nothing wrong with his health, be it cancer or medicalized starvation or something else.

But we should emphasize that simply being a public figure doesn’t mean that someone has to explain why they look different. That’s his business, folks.