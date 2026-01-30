Christina Aguilera Goes Topless on Instagram, Looks Flawless at 45

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Unlike some of her ’90s pop contemporaries, Christina Aguilera keeps a pretty low profile these days.

While Britney Spears posts edgy content on social media, and the Backstreet Boys continue to cash in on reunion tours, Christina is content to simply pop in from time to remind the world she’s still a legend.

And this week, her 10 million Instagram followers were overjoyed when she managed to keep it classy and understated while posing topless.

Christina Aguilera attends the “Burlesque: The Musical” World Premiere at The Savoy Theatre on July 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

“Northern lights, Parisian nights,” Christina captioned the photos seen here.

As you can see, in lieu of a shirt, the music icon opted to rock a diamond necklace that probably costs more than your car.

Christina was in Paris to perform alongside A$AP Rocky and others at the ala des Pièces Jaunes, a charity event aimed at supporting children and teenagers in French hospitals.

The City of Lights seems to be Aguilera’s preferred stomping grounds these days.

Christina Aguilera poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She filmed her recent TV special Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris there, and she appeared at at least one Parisian event earlier this month.

But while she might enjoy living the glitzy life from time to time, Christina seems to be more interested in her life at home these days.

She lives with longtime partner Matt Rutler, with whom she has two children, aged 17 and 10.

And there are other reasons why Christina might be putting in fewer appearances these days:

Christina Aguilera attends a photocall for “Burlesque: The Musical” at The Savoy Theatre on July 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

For one thing, she’s massively wealthy, and thus, has no need to be constantly touring the world or pursuing acting projects.

There’s also the fact that Christina deals with anxiety and other mental health issues, a fact that she’s been admirably candid about throughout her career:

“I experienced a lot of trauma in my childhood […] I’ve definitely had struggles in the past with depression and anxiety. It’s a constant battle to overcome a mind that is anxious, a mind that is always second-guessing,” she told Health magazine in 2023.

So yeah, we don’t know exactly why Christina is keeping a slightly lower profile these days.

But we do know that when she does step out, she still absolutely slays.