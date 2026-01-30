Kyle Richards Responds to Mauricio Umansky Reconciliation Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kyle Richards would like to set the record straight.

Way back in July 2023, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star split from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 27 years.

The estranged spouses had been “separated” for awhile even at that point, according to People Magazine.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual academy awards viewing party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Fast forward all the way to last February and Richards tried to explain where her marriage went wrong.

“Every situation, every marriage is different. For us, it had nothing to do with the show. We did the show together for many years, and we were fine through it … I was very happily married. The show did not affect us in that way at all,” Richards emphasized back then.

She emphasized that Umansky was “a great husband” and “a great dad” and admitted that her being “busy and traveling” did not help the situation.

Two appear to have remained quite amicable since they went their separate ways.

Just how amicable, however? To the point where they might get back together?

Kyle Richards attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

There have been rumors of late that Kyle and Mauricio “were canoodling” in Aspen on New Year’s Eve, sparkling these kinds of reconciliation rumors.

On the January 29 episode of Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live, the host asked his guest to respond to such speculation.

“It honestly was…someone just made that story up,” Richards simply said about the alleged Aspen sighting.

The 57-year-old also provided an update on whether or not she and her ex have plans to finally file for divorce after her costar Dorit Kemsley speculated on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Kyle was holding off in the hopes that they might be a couple again someday.

“We have had conversations that we had not had during this season since then,” Kyle told Andy. “We still haven’t filed, but we’ve had conversations since then about what it’s going to look like and all of that.”

Kyle Richards is all dressed up for this red carpet appearance. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Women’s Cancer Research Fund)

It can be a long and complex process, that’s for sure.

From what we’ve read, Umansky at one point had a girlfriend.

Richards also dated someone, but the relationship didn’t last.

“Since separating from Mau, I was in a relationship I was in a very vulnerable place in my life and I fell hard for this person,” she said on the December 11 episode of RHOBH, adding that she had been willing to share the romance with the world, but the individual she was seeing wasn’t.

“All the speculation and the gossip and the talking is what ultimately ended it.”