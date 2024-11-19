‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast Ryan Seacrest: Does He Know How to Read?!

Is Ryan Seacrest the new Lea Michele?

Understandably, Wheel of Fortune viewers are still adjusting to recent changes.

The biggest and most jarring difference is the retirement of Pat Sajak. It’s the end of an era.

Now, Ryan Seacrest is at the helm. But critics say that, unlike Vanna White, he’s missing one major qualification that a host should have.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the WOF S42 â€“ Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier on August 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

Is Ryan Seacrest what ‘Wheel of Fortune’ needs in a host?

Wheel of Fortune viewers, some of whom have been watching the touchstone series for longer than others have been alive, remain skeptical of Ryan Seacrest’s role as host.

To hear some critics say it, Wheel of Fortune is awful now. And Seacrest is the epicenter of the recent changes.

Two months in, some of these critics have softened on him. But others have a question: can he read?

One critic took to Reddit to ask if Ryan Seacrest knows “how to say numbers?” The redditor observed that he doesn’t seem to read prize amounts aloud.

“He just flips the gold envelope open, looks down at it, and then at the contestant,” the social media user described. “I’m starting to wonder if maybe he just can’t read numbers?”

Multiple commenters hit back. This was not a Wheel of Fortune snark channel. Some pointed out that Ryan Seacrest reads numbers in other contexts. Others even questioned whether they recalled Pat Sajak reading prize money aloud.

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

That’s not necessarily a ringing endorsement of Ryan Seacrest

While “can read numbers” does sound like an important life skill for someone who reads numbers and letters on TV, it isn’t exactly high praise. Not for an adult.

Ultimately, Ryan Seacrest is a polarizing figure. Some people really like him. Others really, really do not.

Even his fans have questioned whether Wheel of Fortune is the right fit.

That said, as we have discussed in earlier reporting, sometimes there’s just an adjustment period.

Change is hard. The longer that a show has one specific host or set or format, the harder that it is for the audience to accept updates.

Pat Sajak is 78 years old. He could not continue to host Wheel of Fortune forever. And whatever we may think of Seacrest as a person, it’s unlikely that any other new host would have been better received.

Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

What DO people like about ‘Wheel of Fortune’ these days?

It’s easy to dwell upon what critics say about the show and about Ryan Seacrest. But what about fans?

For one thing, everyone loves Vanna White. She is a household name and a beloved figure — and has been for decades.

Also, many fans are grateful that the network took the risk of a new host instead of ending Wheel of Fortune when Pat Sajak stepped down. These game shows are bigger than any one person.