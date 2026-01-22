Vanna White: I’m Married! Surprise!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Congratulations!

For years, fans have wondered if or when Vanna White would settle down with her longtime boyfriend.

Wonder no more!

Now, the successful cultural icon has married her man. Surprise!

Vanna White attends the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Congratulations!

On Wednesday, January 21, beloved television personality Vanna White took to Instagram to share the happy news.

“Surprise! We got married!” she announced.

“John and I have been in love for more than a decade,” Vanna wrote.

“And a little while back,” she revealed, “we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony.”

Vanna concluded: “We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John.”

As you can see, Vanna’s announcement came with multiple photos.

All four photos showcase the Wheel of Fortune icon alongside her longtime partner, John Donaldson.

Only the first showcases the model and businesswoman in a white gown — being held bridal style, no less.

The others appear to be from different points in their relationship, posing for cute couple photos.

Congratulations, Vanna!

On January 21, 2026, Vanna White took to Instagram to share the news. She’s married! (Image Credit: Instagram)

How did they meet?

In 2012, Vanna and John met through mutual friends at a barbecue.

From there, they began dating.

According to Vanna, her first impression of the man who is now her husband is that she thought that he was “really cute.”

It wasn’t just a superficial attraction, however. They instantly developed a rapport.

Vanna would tell People that she and John “ended up talking for a long time that night.”

Vanna White and John Donaldson attend the 26th annual Race to Erase MS on May 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)

For more than 13 years, Vanna and John remained in a relationship without the need to formalize it with an institution like marriage.

In fact, in 2023, Vanna explained that she felt secure in her relationship.

After over a decade together (at that point), it felt as though they were already married.

However, they have clearly decided to formalize their commitment.

If this is what they want, we’re happy for them!

Vanna White attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

They just decided that the time was right

We have reported on the Wheel of Fortune icon’s marriage history before.

From 1990 until 2002, she was married to George Santo Pietro.

They share two adult children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro.

(Nikko is famously super hot, though his actual claim to fame is just being Vanna’s son)

We’re all so happy for Vanna. She’s a cultural treasure and she deserves the world.