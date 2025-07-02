Ryan Seacrest Frightens Fans With ‘Frail’ Appearance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Every night on Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest is the absolute picture of energy and enthusiasm.

But Seacrest’s latest Instagram pics have fans concerned that the host is dealing with some sort of secret health issue.

Ryan posted the pics on Monday, and the comments section was immediately flooded with concern for his well-being.

Seacrest pics prompt concern for ‘Wheel’ host’s welfare

Yes, it’s probably not the response that Seacrest was hoping for, but at least he can rest assured that dozens of strangers are deeply concerned about his health and well-being.

“He looks frail to me I hope he’s doing ok!” one commenter wrote, according to Page Six.

“Ryan you’re getting too skinny!” another added.

“Ryan I adore you, But … the big BUT…….. You are looking too thin. Sometimes being too thin can age a person,” a third chimed in.

“You need to eat more. Way to think [sic] IMO,” a fourth observed.

In this image released on June 26, Ryan Seacrest partners with Health-Ade to bring kombucha to LA Dodger Fans at Dodger Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Health-Ade)

“Please tell me your [sic] not on the skinny drugs too you looked great before!!” a fifth remarked. You get the idea.

Seacrest defenders call out widespread body-shaming

Thankfully, many defenders of the 50-year-old TV personality came forward to point out that it’s rude to comment on another person’s physique.

“I just think it’s rude to tell someone they are too skinny. I get told this a lot, and I cannot help it with medication I am on. Be positive and encouraging, y’all,” wrote one such person, according to Page Six.

“IT IS NOT OK TO COMMENT ON SOMEONE’S BODY. Period. Just because he is a man/celebrity. THIS IS HIS PERSONAL ACCOUNT. He is a real human who has feelings and ages and CHANGES,” another echoed, adding:

“Your concern for him is laced in judgment and is just plain rude. … Would you say these things to his face? Then don’t say them here.”

Perhaps in response to these concerns, Seacrest followed up with a post in which he’s seen participating in a pasta-making course.

“Little time off for a pasta making lesson with my pal @brunellocucinelli; featuring a pot that’s a monument to carbs,” Ryan pointedly captioned the post above.

A source close to Seacrest assures Page Six that all is well, and the host is happier and healthier than ever.

“Ryan has recently been doing a new workout routine — working out with a new trainer, Dodd Romero, combined with Pilates and yoga for the first time. That’s created a visible change,” said the insider, adding:

“He’s also been enjoying vacation time this summer and eating lots of pasta.”