Travis Kelce Totally Misses Taylor Swift Reference (About His Dong, No Less)

He’s not beating the himbo allegations.

You’d think that Travis Kelce, of all people, would catch a Taylor Swift reference right away.

Especially when it’s a reference to a song about him. A song about his apparently magnificent dong, no less.

We understand that he’s good at football. He should probably stick to that.

Where his brother chose a cowboy cosplay, Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ ‘fit was just bro casual. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘What’s that mean?’

During the Wednesday, January 21 episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, a fan left them stumped.

Jason read a fan’s note: “‘I can’t believe none of the hoodies are called ‘New Heights of Man-Hoodie.’’”

Visibly confused, he commented: “I don’t know what the f–k that means, but she’s disappointed.”

Say what you will about the Kelce boys, but they aren’t incurious.

Jason asked: “What’s that mean? What’s a ‘man-hoodie?’ Is that a thing?”

Neither Jason nor Travis seemed to catch the reference.

Fortunately, producer Brandon Borders stepped in to explain the lyrical reference.

“It’s a Life of a Showgirl reference, boys, come on,” Brandon said, roasting them.

“The lyric, ‘New Heights of manhood,’” he spelled it out.

As if exasperated, Brandon added: “It’s the time we were referenced in the album.”

Together, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce discuss ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ on their film club podcast. Don’t worry — that mustache was defeated long ago. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Taylor’s going to kill me’

Travis appeared to need to take a moment to process this.

“I didn’t understand that,” he admitted.

Travis then joked: “Taylor’s going to kill me for not knowing that.”

It wasn’t merely a song about him that happened to refer to his podcast.

Taylor spent much of the song glorifying Travis’ penis. The song is called “Wood.” It’s not subtle.

On her Eras Tour docuseries, Taylor Swift smiles and speaks lovingly to her man. (Image Credit: Disney+)

Jason generously suggested a reason why the reference flew over their heads.

“We’re not as good with the Easter eggs as these Swifties,” he admitted.

(The humble approach is smart, and is often accepted!)

Travis chimed in: “They sure know how to plant them and call them out.”

Yes. Also, Swifties are Taylor’s most obsessive fans. Though … would that not include Travis?

Travis Kelce speaks on the March 20, 2024 episode of his and his brother’s New Heights podcast. (Image Credit: New Heights Podcast/YouTube)

Maybe him missing the reference makes sense?

The difference between Travis and Swifties is that they know her music, her public persona, her public history, her career, her impact.

Travis knows the woman herself. We don’t.

It might feel like we do, at times, but we do not know Taylor.

The rest of us have time to pour over her lyrics because that’s the relationship that she has with fans. Travis has a different, non-parasocial relationship with Taylor that goes well beyond lyrical analysis.

Also many believe that he’s kind of a dummy. Affectionately speaking, of course.