Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Appear to Have Broken Up Already

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When the world learned that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were dating, most reacted with utter confusion.

After all, Sydney might be the most sought-after human being on the planet, and while he’s very rich, Scooter is also very problematic.

It was an odd pairing from the start — and it looks it may have already come to an end.

US actress Sydney Sweeney arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Neither Sydney nor Scooter has publicly confirmed that they’ve called it quits, but all the signs are there:

For starters, they haven’t been seen in public together in more than two months.

On top of that, Syd just gave an in-depth interview with Cosmo, and in it, she sounds very much like a single gal:

“Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man,” she told the outlet, adding:

“I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of badass women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me.”

From there, Sweeney went on to say that dating is tough for her, as not every potential partner can handle her lifestyle.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She explained that it “takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with” her level of fame.

She added that she recently dated a guy who she “really, really liked,” but he ended it because he “couldn’t handle [her] world.”

“It’s a hard thing,” Syd said, adding that she recently received some advice from her mom:

“The other day, my mom and I were talking about guys, and I was like, ‘Well, he’s not really my type,’” Sweeney recalled.

“Well, maybe your type’s not working out for you, Syd,” Mom offered.

Sydney Sweeney attends FIJI Water at AFI FEST 2025 â€“ “Christy” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

“Maybe I need to be open to other experiences and try not to put everything in this exact box of what I think I need,” Sydney recalled realizing.

Again, no mention of Scooter, but that’s a lot of dating talk for someone who’s currently in a relationship.

We don’t know if Braun is the guy who couldn’t handle Sydney’s level of fame and fortune, but that seems unlikely, as he’s been highly successful for a very long time.

And as the man who discovered Justin Bieber, it’s not like he’s unaccustomed to hanging out with pop culture icons.

We may never know what happened with the Scooter fling, but Sydney supporters were never a fan of him — so they’re probably quite happy to learn that their girl is back on the market.