Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: Wedding Venue Revealed?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have only been engaged for about a month.

Clearly, after their two-year romance, they’ve had a lot of time to think about their next steps.

Fans – and an intriguing new report – believe that the wedding venue has already been selected.

If this is true, the venue could be a place that Taylor has already immortalized in song.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images))

Where are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

According to a new report from Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to marry in Rhode Island.

There is even an alleged time frame in mind: Summer 2026.

“They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island,” the inside source dished.

“She is in a hurry to have children.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as fiancee Taylor Swift smiles while watching from a suite during the second half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This June, Jeff Bezos infamously staged a partial takeover of Venice for his wedding.

It ruffled a few feathers, to say the least.

However, Rhode Island is singing a very different tune. In part because it is a state (however small) rather than a city. And, perhaps, because Taylor is unlikely to try to conquer her wedding venue.

Governor Dan McKee reacted to the engagement news last month by unsubtley hinting:

“Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”

Sports player Travis Kelce listens attentively on his ‘New Heights’ podcast as Taylor Swift speaks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Where, specifically, might the wedding take place in Rhode Island?

Rhode Island is not actually a stretch.

Sure, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could hold their wedding anywhere in the world.

But Taylor actually owns a mansion in the town of Westerly’s Watch Hill.

She has owned the home since 2013, and with more than 5 acres including gardens and a pool, it could make a gorgeous private wedding venue.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Famously, Taylor owns many homes. She has historically purchased homes as both investments for her sizable net worth and for convenience. Be it for work or her social life, she can purchase homes about as easily as most of us can order Taco Bell.

But this Rhode Island residence has sentimental value.

Taylor immortalized the estate in 2020’s Folklore, in the song “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

We should also point out that, as others have noted, the mansion is undergoing a $1.7 million renovation at the moment. One imagines that it would be complete by summer 2026.

If this report is true, could it mean a change in plans?

We of course have to emphasize that Taylor Swift and her functionally unlimited wealth could choose essentially any spot to tie the knot.

Given her level of fame, the admitted target on her back placed by certain world-class malefactors, and the obsessive fans . . . well, she may want to keep the venue a secret.

This may mean that reports about Rhode Island as a venue could effectively rule it out. The Heisenberg Uncertainty Principal, but applied to wedding planning.

That sounds rough for the bride and groom — but safety has to come first.