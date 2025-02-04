Kyle Richards Tries to Explain Why Her Marriage Fell Apart

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kyle Richards would like to set her romantic record straight.

Appearing on the latest episode of Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, the veteran reality star delved into her divorce from Mauricio Umansky and specifically, whether or not her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills played a role in the relationship’s demise.

Kyle Richards attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“Every situation, every marriage is different. For us, it had nothing to do with the show. We did the show together for many years, and we were fine through it … I was very happily married. The show did not affect us in that way at all,” Richards emphasized during this broadcast.

This might be literally true, but Richards does not confess that the “money and the attention that comes with fame” ultimately impacted her marriage.

“It opens up a whole other world,” she said of her elevated status as a celebrity.

“You’re traveling, you’re going places, he’s getting attention that he didn’t get before, there’s more people looking at him all of a sudden. He’s a rich man … it’s a very different situation.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless)

To be clear, Richards said that Umansky was “a great husband” and “a great dad” and admitted that her being “busy and traveling” did not help the situation.

Richards has seen her fame reach unexpected levels due to the aforementioned Bravo franchise, which has resulted in a packed schedule. At the same time, Umansky’s real estate business has exploded.

The spouses eventually saw less and less of each other.

One would be traveling. One would be watching the kids. Both would have work commitments that came before their romantic commitments.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend WCRF’s “An Unforgettable Evening” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Just not making our marriage a priority because there were so many things going on,” Richards said on this new podcast.

Richards has touched on her divorce in the past, but never before to this extent.

“I am very open and I’m happy to share about myself. In fact, I find it therapeutic,” she said, responding to criticism over having kept mum on the split during Seasons 13 and 14.

“But there’s certain things that either my kids didn’t want me to say… at the end of the day, I have to think about that stuff too.”

As for where things stand now between the exes?

“A lot of it, like, you wouldn’t know anything had changed,” she said, adding that the divorce has not been finalized, but the separation is no longer a source of stress for herself and the family.

Richards even said here “the kids will make jokes sometimes” and that she herself is in “a much better place than I was last year.”