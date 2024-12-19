Mauricio Umansky Debuts New Model GF, Still Hasn’t Actually Divorced Kyle Richards

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mauricio has a new GF, it seems.

Kyle Richards’ ex (though he remains her husband, at least on paper) enjoyed a date with a gorgeous young model.

The famous former couple haven’t worked out where exactly they stand on divorce. Not yet.

But that hasn’t stopped Mauricio from playing the field. And you can see his newest dining companion below.

Mauricio Umansky attends Park Elm at Century Plaza launch event on October 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Park Elm at Century Plaza)

Meet Mauricio Umanky’s apparent new GF, everyone

On Tuesday, December 17, Mauricio Umansky went out on a dinner date at a sushi restaurant in Aspen, Colorado. He did not go alone.

The 54-year-old reality TV personality was with 33-year-old model Klaudia “K,” reports TMZ.

Mauricio and Klaudia walked arm-in-arm as they departed the restaurant. They appeared to embrace and kiss in a public display of affection.

Are Mauricio and Klaudia officially BF & GF? We don’t know. We also don’t know if they consider themselves to be officially dating, and neither of them are telling.

However, Mauricio has been out and about with other gorgeous ladies.

This summer, as we reported, he and actress Nikita Kahn were locking lips at the Mykonos Airport. He’s exploring a world full of options, and he’s not keeping it private. (That said, we don’t know when that entanglement came to an end)

Mauricio Umansky appears on Netflix’s Selling Beverly Hills Season 2. (Image Credit: Netflix)

To be clear, Mauricio isn’t ‘cheating’ on Kyle — because they’re no longer in a relationship.

In July of 2023, after months of speculation and reports, Kyle Richards announced that she and Mauricio were parting ways after 27 years of marriage.

The two share 28-year-old Alexia, 24-year-old Sophia, and 16-year-old Portia.

Kyle has also affirmed that Mauricio is “free” to date, just as she is. In theory, anyway.

Mauricio Umansky attends FYSEE Reali-Tea | Netflix at Red Studios on May 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

We say “in theory” because Kyle does not appear to have done any dating of her own.

Sure, there was what we will generously call “hype” around her “very close” friendship with Country singer Morgan Wade. But the two are just friends (but hey — Kyle got some reality TV storyline time out of things, and Morgan presumably saw a boost in her career).

Has Kyle thought about dating? Yes. But she has not publicly dated, nor admitted to privately dating, following her split from Mauricio.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless)

Why haven’t they filed for divorce yet?

Obviously, there’s no pressure. A marriage is a very important set of legal rights to go with a relationship, but it can also just be a document.

And, according to Kyle’s previous statements, she and Mauricio haven’t gotten around to having the big talk about divorce.

Some couples — especially those with a lot of money and a lot of personal history — don’t ever end their marriages on paper, even as they move on to new romances. Kyle and Mauricio could end up in that boat.