Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years, Vindicate Allison DuBois

We don’t know when Kyle Richards will return for RHOBH Season 13, despite ample photos of the cast (old and new).

One of the things that we have heard about the upcoming season is that it would address — and debunk — rumors of Kyle and Mauricio having a troubled marriage.

Perhaps that will be the case. If so, these scenes might not age as well as Kyle or Mauricio.

The two have now separated after 27 years of marriage.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023. (Getty)

On Monday, July 3, People reported that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated.

The famous The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power couple have been an item for nearly three decades.

Despite off-and-on rumors of marital troubles, their marriage has seemed solid. But a People report is no mere rumor.

One of the keys to Kyle Richards’ long-term reality TV success has been her expressiveness. She gives good face. (Bravo)

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now,” an inside source close to the couple shared.

“But,” the insider added, the pair “are still living under the same roof.”

The source shared that: “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Mauricio Umansky is a familiar name and face for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. (Instagram)

Kyle and Mauricio married in January 1996, just about two years after they met in a nightclub.

While Kyle already had daughter Farrah Brittany from her first husband, she and Mauricio went on to welcome Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Alexia and Sophia are both in their twenties. Portia, 15, is just a few years away from leaving the nest. This may be relevant.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards dials up her aggression at the Season 10 Reunion special. (Bravo)

Kyle and Mauricio had already been married for a solid 14 years when they made their world debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

That was way back in 2010.

Kyle has now filmed thirteen seasons of the series. She is the most iconic OG of the series.

RHOBH Season 13 cast members Sutton Stracke, Annemarie Wiley, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung Minkoff pose together in Barcelona. (Instagram)

They were, for the longest time, a glaring exception to the “reality TV curse” that ends so many marriages.

In fact, Kyle and Mauricio have repeatedly spoken about how being on the show has not harmed their relationship.

Because the two of them knew each other so well, the on-screen drama did not hurt them. And there’s no indication that being on Bravo did them in now, either.

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and their respective husbands love group trips. (Instagram)

As recently as April, Mauricio was publicly debunking divorce rumors.

He even called the story “dumb,” sharing that it had become “a storyline” — presumably on Season 13, which has yet to air.

At the time, Mauricio promised that the upcoming season will address it all. As we said … that could end up being awkward.

We go way back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 for this one: remember the bizarre Â­dinner party when hostess Camille Grammer invited her friend, a medium named Allison DuBois, to join the cast members? She proceeded to say someone there was going to die. (Bravo)

One of the most famous RHOBH scenes of all time came from Season 1, when famous medium Allison DuBois joined the ladies at dinner.

At the time, she told Kyle that she would end up staying with Mauricio simply because he took care of her. But there was more.

She warned Kyle that, once their children have moved out, “you will have nothing in common.” It looks like the “division” that she predicted thirteen years ago has arrived.