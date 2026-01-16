Farrah Abraham Announces Political Run in Wrong Year, Panics, Announces Run for Different …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Oh no.

For years, Farrah Abraham has threatened to run for office.

Now, she’s naming a specific job that she wants and is declaring her candidacy.

There’s just one little hitch: the job she’s seeking doesn’t have an election this year.

To no one’s surprise, Farrah Abraham’s return to the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise ruffled many feathers. (Image Credit: MTV)

Absolutely not

Some people are truly beyond parody.

On Thursday, January 15, Farrah launched her campaign website to run to be the mayor of Austin, Texas.

Her “Farrah 2026” announcement came accompanied by ominous, largely meaningless “pillars” of her campaign.

Farrah has no qualifications to run for office. In a better world, this could never happen. In our clown world, unqualified reality TV buffoons can win any office in the land.

“Keep Austin Weird” is a standard slogan for the city of Austin. The rest is Farrah being Farrah.

In a now-deleted caption, Farrah Abraham proudly declared her candidacy for mayor of Austin in 2026. Two years before the mayoral election. (Image Credit: Instagram)

We’ll give her this much: for a woman who’s an outspoken fan of teen pregnancy, at least she seems to support family planning.

(That’s a huge pivot from wanting to jail anyone getting an abortion … but, Farrah being Farrah, we don’t expect a cohesive or consistent platform)

“Farrah 2026” sounds like a great slogan to use to run for the mayor of Austin.

However, the former Teen Mom villain soon discovered that there was a little hitch in her plan.

In fact, she only learned during an interview with TMZ that the Austin mayoral election isn’t this year.

😅 EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham is running for mayor in Austin — but it seems TMZ broke the news to her that the election won't happen for another two years. https://t.co/vf9AoggXgQ pic.twitter.com/6uYfqazEqt — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2026

‘I’m going to stay in a non-partisan category which is mayor’

“You are now giving them 2 years to make a decision, because the election is not until 2028,” Harvey Levin tells her. “Why so early?”

Farrah literally pauses, processing the information, claiming that “that’s just what the office told me as well.”

“I’m running local right now, so local is a little different than federal!” she attempted to Farrahsplain.

“I did say that my hope, after running local, is for district which is in 2028,” she rambled.

Farrah continued nonsensically: “I do have hopes of running for district, but for right now, I’m going to stay in a non-partisan category which is mayor.”

During a radio interview, Farrah Abraham shared some unorthodox ideas. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I don’t believe mayors are on a different year,” Farrah said defiantly.

(Remember, this is a woman who once balked at failing a drug test, insisted that it was wrong, and then when people tried to humor her by saying that it was a “false positive,” she seemed to want an investigation into it)

Now, we’d love to say that this comical humiliation is the end of the story.

Unfortunately, Farrah seems determined to make Austin worse — an inevitable result of her involvement in the political scene.

After presumably verifying that mayoral elections happen on their own schedules, she is now running for city council.

Following public humiliation, Farrah Abraham announced her city council run in Austin in 2026. Please, no one let her do this. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Anything can happen, and we mean that as a dire warning

Outside of mean-spirited high school superlatives, no one should ever, ever vote for Farrah.

We’re not experts on local politics in Austin.

We can’t even explain why Farrah announced her candidacy, seemingly without receiving a correction, even though there’s usually a political team and paperwork before a run for office.

But we do know that Farrah is a deeply terrible person who struggles to grasp simple concepts and who expresses delusions of grandeur.

Fortunately, anyone running against her can play the TMZ clip of her lacking basic information about her political run. In a sane world, that would be the end of it.