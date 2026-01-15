Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Drug-Fueled Affair with Married Bodyguard

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kyrsten Sinema is facing legal repercussions over an alleged affair with her former security guard.

Earlier this week, a woman named Heather Ammel filed a lawsuit in North Carolina that alleged Sinema seduced her husband, Matthew Ammel, throughout 2023 and 2024… despite knowing he was married.

The ex-Arizona senator, who is not married, would allegedly send Matthew “romantic” texts that “exceeded the bounds of a normal working relationship,” the lawsuit alleges.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

At one point, Sinema supposedly described having missionary sex as “boring” and also sent her then-bodyguard a picture of herself wearing a towel.

The documents go on to claim the former politician convinced Matthew to bring illicit drugs to a work trip so she could “guide him through a psychedelic experience.”

There were numerous outings (to music festivals, for example) where Sinema got “handsy” with Matthew, prompting him to take his wedding ring off.

These are all unproven allegations right now, of course.

Kyrsten Sinema makes her way to the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol on April 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In June 2024, Heather says she sent Sinema from her husband’s phone that read:

“Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family.”

The spouses separated about five months after this message was sent.

In the lawsuit, Heather argues the ex-senator’s alleged actions ruined her marriage, leading to financial hardship and emotional distress.

She’s seeking $25,000 in damages.

Sinema is a former Democrat who served in Congress from 2013 to 2019; in 2022, she left the Democratic Party and became an independent, choosing NOT to run for re-election in 2025.

No one associated with the politician has yet commented on these accusations.