Farrah Abraham Threatens to Adopt a Kid AND Run for Office!

For some strange and unexpected reason, Farrah Abraham appeared in April 2022 on Howie Mandel‘s podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

And let's just say the former Teen Mom OG alum didn't disappoint.

At one point, she said she hasn't had sex in three years.

At another point, she talked about her recent arrest... at another point, she talked about the possibility of adoption... and, at another point, she talked about maybe running for governor of some state someday.

She also delved into her plans to become a stand-up comedian.

There's a lot to unpack here, people.

So sit down. Settle in. And let's go through it all, shall we?