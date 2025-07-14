Farrah Abraham Advocates for Teen Pregnancy, Teen Sterilization

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Farrah Abraham continues to use her unique way with words to advocate for her unique ideas.

In this case, she’s suggesting that teens undergo sterilization as birth control. No IUDs or hormonal implants, just tube-tying.

But she also sounds like she’s promoting teen pregnancy, even as a form of protest.

Farrah says: “good for you if there’s more teens pregnant, if there’s more middle schoolers pregnant.” Oh, Farrah.

During a radio interview, Farrah Abraham shared some unorthodox ideas. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Farrah Abraham has a lot to say to anyone willing to listen

Earlier this month, we covered Farrah Abraham taking aim at her former Teen Mom castmates while still whining about her firing (and yet, insisting that her brand is stronger than ever).

But, as the good folks at The Ashley pointed out, Farrah’s interview with New York’s Z100 radio station was absolutely nuts in many ways.

Is she advocating for or against teen pregnancy? Somehow, it seems to be both.

Speaking to host Crystal Rojas, Farrah declared that we “as a society have been systemically wrong” about teen pregnancies.

She’s sort of right there!

She’s speaking of how people judge teens for pregnancy when society and the government make things like contraception (or even comprehensive sex ed) difficult to obtain.

“We have vulnerable age groups who are left out of contraception prevention,” Farrah pointed out with uncharacteristic advocacy. But, as you can imagine, things soon took a turn.

As always, Farrah Abraham has a lot to say to anyone willing to listen. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is she promoting teen sterilization?

“When you’re procreating, it’s an act of God. It’s not like an age and a law,” Farrah Abraham announced oddly. “I just want people to understand that.”

She continued: “And, when you don’t have prevention, which we haven’t, and inclusion and equity in that for teenagers, 10-year-olds are getting pregnant.”

That is rare and probably more likely to happen from an adult committing a crime than from peers, but sure, it has technically happened.

“I’m just saying, it doesn’t matter if you’re a teen or middle schoolers,” Farrah went on. “There needs to be inclusion and equity there for women and men.”

Even in 2025, people are still having sit-down interviews with Farrah Abraham. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“You know, they can get vasectomies or they can have their tubes tied,” Farrah then suggested.

Notably, these sterilization surgeries are sometimes difficult to obtain even as a young adult, let alone as a minor.

“They can have fertility options,” she rambled, “and I think that’s another component of why medical and fertility and government is blocking this inclusion and equity for teens or people who can just procreate at any age.”

Farrah incoherently claimed:

“They don’t want to give the necessary prevention for a brighter future and a brighter life. So, you can’t have your eggs saved. You can’t get your vasectomies or whatever you need.”

Is Farrah Abraham a wise expert? Probably not on any topic of importance. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is she promoting teen pregnancy?

“I’m gonna make a little raw statement here,” Farrah Abraham ominously warned.

“The more the merrier. More the merrier of people who are procreating because that’s normal for you and like no one needs to judge you.”

Getting truly unhinged, she added: “And good for you if there’s more teens pregnant, if there’s more middle schoolers pregnant because no one can judge you.” Judgment is maybe not the primary issue in these cases.

“Because you have purposely not been included or equal to the table,” Farrah continued. “Therefore, your parents, anyone can not hate on you and they should actually support you.”

To no one’s surprise, Farrah Abraham’s return to the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise ruffled many feathers. (Image Credit: MTV)

Farrah went on to say that she feels sick and tired of “older women” judging her because she supports young people.

“It’s gonna take more teens getting radical,” she declared.

“And if that means, you know, pregnancy all over the place, if it needs to be in everyone’s face so loud rather than hidden, aborted, given to adoption.”

It almost sounds like Farrah is suggesting that teenagers should become pregnant en masse as a form of protest. We hope not. But … it’s hard to read that any other way. Oh, Farrah.