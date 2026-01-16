Charlie Sheen Forced to Borrow From Dad After Blowing Through $147 Million Fortune: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Charlie Sheen has managed to turn his life around in recent years.

After decades as one of Hollywood’s most notorious bad boys, Sheen got sober, made amends, and wrote a well-received memoir.

Unfortunately, all those years of partying took a major toll on his health and his finances.

Charlie Sheen attends Project Angel Food’s 2018 Angel Awards on August 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Sheen is HIV positive, and now, it seems he’s in dire financial straits.

And a new lawsuit might publicly expose the troubled star’s dwindled bank account.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller is suing him for back child support for their 16-year-old twin boys, Bob and Max, for the period between March 2011 and December 2025.

The old Sheen might have simply forked over the dough to avoid a messy lawsuit.

But one insider tells Radar that Sheen’s personal fortune has shrunk from $150 million to less than $3 million.

Charlie Sheen attends as DIESEL celebrates the exclusive launch of DIESEL Wynwood 28, their first residential building, with a DJ set by Amrit at Barter on December 04, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Diesel)

“Charlie keeps saying the whole thing is going to wipe him out if he has to pay it,” says the source.

“He’s burned through so much of his money. His net worth is only a fraction of what people think it is, so he’s terrified this lawsuit will expose just how little he has left.”

And there’s not a whole lot more cash coming in, as Sheen has sold his profit rights to Two and a Half Men for $27 million, a move that reportedly reduced his monthly income from $600,000 to $167,000.

That might sound like a lot of cash, but Brooke is suing for $15 million, and we’re guessing Charlie’s monthly expenses are considerable.

Charlie Sheen attends a conversation for his new book “The Book Of Sheen” with David Duchovny at 92NY on September 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Sheen complained of a “dire financial crisis” when he was last sued for child support in August 2018.

Now, the insider says, his only hope is a substantial loan from his father, Martin Sheen, who still holds considerable wealth from his many years in Hollywood.

While Charlie’s recent memoir and Netflix documentary garnered good reviews, they didn’t revive his career and public image the way he had hoped.

Sheen hasn’t spoken out about his financial situation, but if Mueller’s lawsuit goes to court, his bank balance might soon become public knowledge.