Taylor Swift Documentary Reveals Her Emotional First Call to Travis Kelce After Terrorist …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Taylor Swift leaned on Travis Kelce more than fans knew during her Eras Tour.

Long before their engagement, the two first made their entanglement known by showing up to support each other.

Now, Swift’s new docuseries about the Eras Tour is showing how much deeper their bond went, even back then.

She turned to Kelce to hype her up before a performance — and for comfort after horrors hit too close to home.

On her Eras Tour docuseries, Taylor Swift smiles and speaks lovingly to her man. (Image Credit: Disney+)

Taylor Swift turned to Travis Kelce for strength and joy, even from afar

In Taylor Swift’s new End of an Era docuseries about her historic Eras Tour, Travis Kelce does not appear on screen during the first two episodes.

Instead, we hear his voice as he plays a pivotal role in reassuring his now-fiancee over the phone. This was ahead of her first Eras Tour concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“How are you guys so good?” the athlete asks over the phone.

“You can just do a little like in the back room rehearsal,” Kelce marvels, “and then go do this live in front of everyone.”

Swift then turns the tables: “How do you remember 36,000 plays that are all tactical missions and then just go do it? It’s the same. It’s basically the same job. I’ve got songs to remember, you’ve got plays to remember.”

Kelce continued his pep talk, expressing how much he wished that he could be there with her.

“I want you to be here. Why do you have to be in the NFL?” Swift then joked.

At the end of the call, Kelce gushed: “I love you so much, babe. Thanks for making my life better.”

Swift replied: “I love you so much. I know, some people get a vitamin drip, I get this conversation.”

Though many people speak to platonic friends in this manner, others would only speak to the love of their life in this manner.

Sports player Travis Kelce listens attentively on his ‘New Heights’ podcast as Taylor Swift speaks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘The End of an Era’ covered the horrors of 2024, also

In July of 2024, a Taylor Swift dance class was the target of a murderous attack.

A 17-year-old attacked adults and children in Southport, killing three girls and injuring ten others.

Just one week later, a terrorist conspiracy targeted Swift and her fans in Vienna.

Authorities uncovered the terrorist plot and shut it down. But, out of an abundance of caution, Swift canceled her planned concerts at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion.

The knowledge that evil young men had planned the mass murder of her fans did more than set her on edge. She felt somehow responsible — as if her high profile had somehow made her fans a target.

So, when Swift played her next show — back at Wembley Stadium in London — her nerves were on edge. The docuseries showed her checking in with her management team.

She asked immediately if “anything bad happened” during the concert. In a stadium so large, some attacks could take place without the singer or most of the crowd noticing.

Swift then checks in with Kelce, talking on the phone in her SUV as she shares that the concert “went so great” despite her fears.

“Baby, it’s like the crowd knew that I needed a pick-me-up. They were — when I walked out on stage, they were wilder than I’ve ever seen,” she raved.

Swift confessed: “I’m so happy to be back to doing this in a functional way. Like I was so happy that I thought I was going to forget how to play guitar and sing.”

On ‘New Heights Film Club,’ Travis Kelce reviews a 20-year-old movie. (Image Credit: YouTube)

These kinds of bonds can last a lifetime

Obviously, relationships do not last forever. All relationships either end in a breakup or death. Entropy comes for us all.

However, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have forged a powerful bond by supporting each other and their respective careers.

Even if they were to break up tomorrow (which does seem unlikely), they’d still be part of each other’s memories.

She’ll always be part of the story of his big boy ball games and he’ll always be part of her memories from her record-smashing world tour.

You can really see the love and happiness in this docuseries. It’s beautiful when you can find that with the right person or persons. And it seems like Swift and Kelce have.