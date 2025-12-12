Anna Johnston Boyfriend REVEALED: Is Jeffrey Meservey Still Married?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anna Johnston has gone public with her boyfriend.

Earlier this week, the 7 Little Johnston’s star made her relationship Social Media Official by posing with him on TikTok.

His name is Jeffrey Meservey and Anna wrote the following as a caption to a photo of her and her man:

One day you will have a crush on the guy that tried to save your hair from catching on fire.

(Instagram)

Johnston also labeled Meservey as her “forever crush.”

Sounds pretty darn serious, doesn’t it?

All we really know about Meservey at this point is that he has a son; there are plenty of tributes to this young man on Jeffrey’s own TikTok page.

According to public court records obtained by our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, meanwhile, Meservey has been separated from his estranged wife since August and their divorce case is still pending.

They had been married since 2012.

A handful of astute fans have also scoured the Internet and come across Jeffrey’s mugshot from an arrest in October for theft by conversion in Houston County, Georgia.

(TikTok)

Although the above marked Anna’s first public announcement of her new relationship, Jeffrey has shared three videos of himself and his girlfriend online.

“I have 99 problems, but when I’m with you, I have 100,” he wrote along with one image of him and Anna at a sports bar.

This is the first glimpse folks have had into Anna’s love life since the new season of 7 Little Johnstons premiered in October.

About a month into it, the reality star went ahead and slammed her own family members.

“Y’all wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for me!” she yelled on TikTok about these loved ones. “Y’all still talk about me when I’m not even in the scene. Y’all stay talking about me! Y’all have to make dumb scenes to draw attention!”

Later during the chat, Anna told folks that she was especially upset about a remark her father made in regard to her job.

“At least I have a job!” she responded.

“At least I am waking up and working every day, Monday through Friday! And running a business and having a social life. They don’t! A lot of them have not had jobs. A lot of them have lied.”/

Johnston had A LOT more to say, too, back in November.

(TLC)

Anna told followers that she had not been aware of what her family had been saying about her until she watched clips of some of recent 7 Little Johnston episodes.

“It hurts because I did not know what was said,” Anna said.

“[The scene with] the gathering of all six of them? That’s hurtful, you know? But I don’t have my opinion or my voice on the show. They edit what’s going to bring them drama, because if they really wanted my opinion, they would edit that out because then that stops the drama!”

In May 2025, Anna said during a TikTok Live that she would never be included in the series again.

Ongoing episodes were filmed earlier this spring, though.

“I think it is sad that the last season [I’ll be part of] is ending like this because I did not want it,” she said over the weekend.

“I want y’all to see the good side and not just people bashing me and everything like that. Bashing me for dumb stuff that they’re apparently getting onto me about, you know? So that’s hard.”