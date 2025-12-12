Andy Dick Smokes Crack Regularly, Consumes a Fifth of Vodka Daily, Insiders Claim

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Earlier this week, Andy Dick suffered an apparent overdose on a Los Angeles street corner.

Thankfully, friends and bystanders were able to administer Narcan and save the comedian’s life.

Dick has mostly kept a low profile in the days since, but he recently revealed to TMZ that he has no intention of changing his lifestyle in light of this week’s events.

In fact, he rather shockingly claimed that he was merely “taking a nap” when a group of strangers restored him to consciousness.

Of course, like many people who battle substance abuse, Dick cannot be trusted to provide an accurate account of his own struggles.

And those who know him best say that Andy — who turns 60 on December 21 — is still consuming a shocking quantity of drugs on a daily basis.

In the video above, Dick admits to smoking crack cocaine earlier in the week, saying, “I don’t mind doing a little crack now and then.”

But those who are closest to the troubled comic — including the two friends who say they’ve been working on a documentary about Dick for the past six years — say that his drug use is much more than just occasional.

According to TMZ, “the comedian can easily drink more than a fifth of vodka a day … taking swigs basically from the time he wakes up until the time he eventually hits the hay.”

A fifth contains about 17 shots, so it’s not hard to see why Dick seems so tipsy in TMZ’s video.

Sources tell the outlet that Dick’s friends and family will dilute his vodka with water in order to keep him alive and prevent him from “getting wasted too quickly.”

In the video, Dick also remarks that he’s shocked he’s made it to the age of 60 — and his friends seem similarly surprised.

Interestingly, DEA officials tell TMZ that Dick’s choice of drug may have spared his life.

As you’re probably aware, thousands of Americans die each year after unknowingly consuming fentanyl.

But the substance dissipates with heat, so crack smokers — as opposed to powder cocaine users — are less likely to fall victim to its effects.

Andy has been arrested dozens of times over the years, for everything from stealing power tools to failing to register as a sex offender.

The man is clearly in need of some serious help, and we hope that he’ll receive the treatment he needs before it’s too late.