Taylor Swift fans — little girls — lost their lives in a fatal stabbing.

Now, their killer has received his sentence.

2024 was a huge year for Taylor. She set music records, concluded her historic world tour, and royals considered themselves lucky to hang out with her.

But there were painful moments that came with high visibility. A group of children were victims of a horrific and violent attack. Now, their attacker will be behind bars for a long, long time.

Taylor Swift arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Last summer, three young Taylor Swift fans lost their lives in a horrific crime

When Axel Rudakubana was 17 years old, UK authorities arrested him on charges of murder. A particularly heinous murder.

An initially unidentified knife-wielding attacker had entered a Taylor Swift-centered dance and yoga class in Southport, England. This was in July of 2024. Taylor was not actually affiliated with the dance class.

The assailant used the knife to kill three young children: Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9. The attack injured multiple others.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Taylor Swift wrote on her Instagram Story last summer.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” she continued at the time.

Taylor then concluded: “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

What sentence did he received for the Taylor Swift dance class stabbing?

Judge Julian Goose described the now-18-year-old Axel Rudakubana as having wanted to “try and carry out mass murder of innocent, happy young girls.”

The UK courts were unable to impose a true life sentence. This is because Rudakubana, despite his conviction, was not yet 18 at the time of the crime.

However, the Associated Press reports that the judge imposed a 52-year sentence — minus the six months that he’s been in custody. In more than half a century, he could become eligible for parole.

A general view of the former home of Axel Rudakubana, the teenager accused of the Southport knife attack on October 30, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Like Taylor, the British Royal family put out a statement.

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” William and Kate penned on social media. “We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales added at the time: “Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift attends the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Everyone feels for the survivors, for the victims’ families

Like acts of charity by Taylor Swift, the royal family also attempts to find a positive use for their position and privileges.

Wiliam and Kate visited first responders who came to the aid of the victims of the attack. King Charles also held a private audience with survivors and their families.

Obviously, a prison sentence cannot restore any lives or childhoods. But it can keep one very dangerous man from doing this to anyone else.