Taylor Swift Shades Joe Alwyn AND Matty Healy (Not in Lyrics)

Taylor Swift usually only discusses her exes in song.

Her most recent work has seemed to be commentary on ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and “dirtbag summer” fling Matty Healy.

Now, however, the singer is directly commenting on her breakups.

And this time, it’s not in lyrics.

Taylor Swift had back-to-back breakups in 2023

As her End of an Era docuseries continues on Disney Plus, Taylor Swift is opening up about her “rough” breakups.

“I went through two breakups in the first half of this tour,” she recalled.

That is a clear reference to her split with Joe Alwyn in early 2023, followed by her month-ish dalliance with Matty Healy.

“And,” Taylor acknowledged, “that’s a lot of breakups, actually.”

She is famous for her breakups — not because she’s had an inordinate number of them, but because she immortalizes them in song. Two breakups within a handful of months is a lot.

Fortunately, keeping busy helped to keep her mind off of the splits.

Taylor shared that putting on this show gave her a “purpose.”

Having something to do, with thousands of fans counting on her (not to mention hundreds of employees) helped her to “get out of bed.”

The Eras Tour took Taylor out of the “s–t that was going on.” That’s how she put it.

Taylor sagely quipped: “Men will let you down. The Eras Tour never will.”

She’s someone ‘no one sees as a human being’

Also during this fourth episode of her End of an Era docuseries, Taylor Swift dished on The Tortured Poets Department, which had many references to both recent exes.

She admitted that the album incorporated “everything bad i felt for two years.”

Taylor acknowledged that it had been a “rough time in my life.”

She is aware that not everyone sees her as a person — least of all one deserving of sympathy.

“I’m a big conglomerate no one sees as a human being, especially not the men that I date,” Taylor noted with resignation.

“Nothing works,” Taylor summarized the vibe at the time.

She lamented: “There is no one for me in the world.”

Obviously, that did not end up being the case.

We all saw what a comfort Travis Kelce was to Taylor during low moments of the tour.

But earlier, the tour itself was clearly a balm for her.

Fans felt surprised when so much of her next album smeared Matty Healy instead of Joe Alwyn

In early 2023, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after a staggering six years together.

Some of her songs, including “So Long, London” and “I can Do It With a Broken Heart” are clearly about him.

Even the title of The Tortured Poets Department seemed to be a reference to Joe. But the song itself seemed to be about someone else.

In spring of 2023, Taylor began showing up on apparent dates with longtime friend Matty Healy.

“Guilty as Sin,” “Down Bad,” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” all seem to be about the The 1975 frontman. Ouch!

The End of an Era ends on December 23.