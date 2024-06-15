Joe Alwyn Breaks Silence on “Loving, Committed” Relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn is very much in the news these days.

But NOT because he once dated Taylor Swift.

The British actor is earning strong reviews for his role in the new movie Kinds of Kindess, but even during what may be the pinnacle of his career thus far…

… the topic of his ex-girlfriend just continues to be raised.

Joe Alwyn attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style published on June 15, the 33-year old spoke in detail for pretty much the first time about how it feels to be known simply for having dated Swift.

The two were together, it must be emphasized, for SIX YEARS.

“I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize,” Alwyn said in response to a question about The Tortured Poets Department and songs on the album many believe are about him.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.

“That is a hard thing to navigate,” Alwyn added.

Joe Alwyn attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Alwyn and Swift broke up last spring, a few months before she started to date Travis Kelce.

There’s been chatter that Alwyn cheated on the superstar, but no real evidence to back it up. And Swift has never come out and said any such thing.

Referring to the incredible scrutiny over the breakup, Alwyn continued in this interview:

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.

“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

Joe Alwyn attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (GETTY)

Adding that he and Swift “mutually” chose to “keep the more private details of our relationship private,” Alwyn said, “It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now.”

We’re sure the rising star would love to be known simply for his career at this point, but he seems to understand the situation.

While the actor noted that he is “in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally,” he also wouldn’t reveal whether or not he and his ex are still in touch … or whether he is dating someone new, telling the aforementioned outlet:

“I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now.”

Joe Alwyn attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Many Swifties believe the new album’s track “So Long London,” is an nod to Taylor’s split from Alwyn.

The lyrics to another breakup song, “The Black Dog,” cite “some bar” of the same name, which appears to be a pub in London’s Vauxhall neighborhood.

However, Alwyn says in his latest interview that he’s “never been to Vauxhall.”

The mystery continues in that case, we suppose.