Nick Reiner Will Claim That He Was Molested By Rob Reiner, Megyn Kelly Predicts

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Wednesday, Nick Reiner was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder following the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick has made one appearance in court, but he has not entered a plea. In fact, he has not spoken a single word in his own defense.

But Megyn Kelly believes she knows exactly what defense strategy Nick will use when his case eventually goes to trial.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Megyn Kelly makes bold prediction regarding

“Here’s what I think, and this is a like out-of-left-field prediction,” Kelly said on her show this week (via Radar Online).

“And it’s just because the Menendez case is on my mind, because that’s also California,” she continued, adding:

“And this is what triggered it, in no way am I impugning Rob Reiner. No, I believe there isn’t anything untoward. I think he seems by all accounts a loving father and an appropriate father.”

With all of that said, Kelly revealed that she believes Nick’s attorneys will accuse Rob of some form of sexual misconduct.

“So my question is, is there a likelihood Nick Reiner pulls a card from the Menendez defense?” she said.

Director Rob Reiner (second from left) and family arrive at the premiere of “Rumor Has It” at the Grauman?s Chinese Theater on December 15, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kelly explains her wild theory

“We’re in California. It’s gonna be a California jury, and he’ll say, ‘He was molesting me my whole life. That’s why I was so messed up from the time I was 10. That’s why I got hooked on drugs.’

“There’s no way of disproving that, and plays the sympathy card with a California jury about why, from a very young age, he was all messed up,” Kelly continued, adding:

“This level of drug addiction at this young of an age may involve parents who were focused on the wrong thing, like careers.”

To be clear, there’s never been any indication that Rob Reiner behaved inappropriately with any of his three children.

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

So Kelly had to dig deep to support her prediction, basing it largely on claims made by an actor who worked on Being Charlie, the 2015 film that Nick co-wrote and Rob directed.

“Erik Audé, 45, told the Daily Mail he found the dynamic between Rob and his son Nick ‘troubling.’ They were fighting,” Kelly said, adding:

“They were arguing with each other while they were on the set. They did point out that this guy’s scenes were ultimately cut from the film. ‘They were kissing each other on the lips, which was weird.'”

“They bickered, or they were bickering. They were going off on each other on set. It wasn’t comfortable. There was definitely hostility there,” she continued.

Again, nothing about that account suggests any sort of sexual misconduct, but Kelly seems convinced that Nick will pursue “the Menendez defense.”

Either that, or she just needed something incendiary to say on her show.