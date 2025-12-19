Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Surprising Reason She’s Botox-Free

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian has now gone years without Botox.

Sister Kim can’t relate.

Kourt has a reputation for being a little “crunchy,” but her explanation doesn’t delve into health concerns.

Her explanation also gets her roasted by Kim. Of course.

While gesturing to her forehead, Kourtney Kardashian reveals what has kept her ‘intuition’ in focus in recent years. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kourtney & Kim met with an environmental activism legend

On the Thursday, December 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about a health decision that she has made.

Sort of.

See, she and Kim sat down with Erin Brokovich (yes, that one) to discuss community activism.

Specifically, they all have concerns about toxic debris from the Los Angeles fires of January 2025. They don’t want it in a landfill near their community.

They also plugged Erin’s book. A win-win for everyone — unless of course you live in a community where they’d rather send the toxic garbage. One without Calabasas’ platform or resources to resist it.

On ‘The Kardashians,’ Kourtney Kardashian told the camera about her environmental concerns. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Truth be told, listening to Kim and Kourtney react to Erin discussing environmental hazards sounds a little like one of those sad people having a “conversation” with generative AI chatbots.

That could just be editing, however. Maybe the sisters understood the topic better than this short scene conveyed.

Ultimately, Kim and Kourt resolved to “go annoy some people.”

We have every confidence in their abilities in this field.

However, before the scene ended entirely, Kourtney brought up the lack of botulism toxin in her face.

Chatting with a famous paralegal and activist, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian sit at a table. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Why has Kourtney Kardashian quit Botox?

As Kim Kardashian brings the conversation to a close, Kourtney looks at her and blurts out something.

“I have got, um, Botox in four years,” she says, her eyes burrowing holes into her sister’s forehead.

“Why,” Kim asks, does “looking at me make you think that?”

Kourt doesn’t answer. Instead, she turns to Erin to explain.

Gesturing to her own forehead, she explains that it isn’t about “aging gracefully” or being understandably leery of injecting a neurotoxin into her body.

With this gesture, Kourtney Kardashian indicates her forehead. Kim Kardashian wants to know why looking at her made her big sister think of Botox. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kourtney explains that she has abstained from Botox for so long “to keep my third eye open.”

The third eye is a spiritual concept within the faiths of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Taoism.

However, that idea has been imported — and, at times, bastardized — within less religious spiritual beliefs.

Kourt goes on to claim that avoiding Botox injections has aided with her “intuition.” She vows that she will “never get it again.”

Kim teases that she got Botox “two nights ago.” The aspiring attorney, who has confessed to using ChatGPT, claimed that her brain is sufficient for intuition without that particular form of spiritual guidance.

This is definitely an … interesting … look from Kourtney Kardashian on a December 2025 episode of ‘The Kardashians.’ (Image Credit: Hulu)

What do we think about Kourt’s reasoning?

Obviously, Kourtney Kardashian’s explanation isn’t going to satisfy everyone.

From one side, some people may find this spiritual concept to be either preposterous or downright demonic.

Then, from the other side, there are people for whom this is not merely a concept but part of their religious practices — and part of the broader worldview of their faith.

However, ultimately, Kourt is allowed to both believe whatever she likes and avoid whatever neurotoxin injections she likes.

We’re not sure why she decided to bring it up here and now. Presumably, because she’d realized how fresh Kim’s injections must have been.

Her third eye may bring intuition, but not impulse control.