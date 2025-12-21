Kyle Chrisley Arrested For Assault, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With Todd and Julie Chrisley newly released from federal prison, reality TV’s most problematic family was poised to enjoy a very merry Christmas.

Unfortunately, the couple’s troubled son came along and said, “Hold my eggnog.”

Yes, Kyle Chrisley was arrested in Tennessee on Saturday night, and he’s facing a whole slew of charges.

In this handout photo provided by the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, Kyle Chrisley is seen in a police booking photo at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after his arrest by the Smyrna, Tennessee Police Department on charges for aggravated assault on March 14, 2023 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Rutherford County Adult Detention Center via Getty Images)

Kyle Chrisley’s legal woes continue

According to a report from TMZ, Kyle was picked up by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday night around 7 pm.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center later that night.

Kyle is being charged with domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, three charges for assaulting a first responder, and resisting arrest.

He’s also facing three charges for retaliation for past actions, which means that he may have harmed or threatened someone as an act of retaliation.

The mug shot of Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle. (Rutherford County Sheriff Office)

If you’ve been gawking at the trainwreck Chrisley family for any length of time, then you probably know that this is not the 34-year-old’s first brush with the law.

Chrisley was arrested for aggravated assault in March of 2023.

And in September of last year, Kyle was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man.

He later filed a $1.7 million lawsuit against Rutherford County and two sheriff deputies, alleging that he had been wrongly arrested.

Needless to say, 2025 has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Chrisley family.

Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

In May, Todd and Julie were both unexpectedly sprung from jail after being pardoned by Donald Trump on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

This would have been the family’s first Christmas together since 2022, but given the length of his rap sheet, it’s likely that Kyle will be denied bail.

Todd previously revealed that Kyle has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD and “will struggle for life.”

In 2019, Kyle tried to take his own life after suffering a bad reaction to psych meds.

“I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life,” he shared on an episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast (via Page Six). “With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.