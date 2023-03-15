Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Felony Assault in Tennessee

Like father, like son?

To at least some extent, yes. It appears that way.

Two months after Todd Chrisley began his prison sentence — after being convicted of on multiple charges of various types of financial fraud — the reality star’s son may also be headed to jail.

On Tuesday, the 32-year old was arrested and booked for felony aggravated assault.

A rep for the Rutherford County Jail in Tennessee told TMZ late yesterday that Kyle was released after posting a $3,000 bond.

Based on a Smyrna Police press release, meanwhile, Kyle got into a physical altercation with a supervisor at Penske Truck Rental, the company for which he works.

During the incident, the USA Network personality allegedly brandished a “fixed blade.”

As cited previously, the arrest took place in the wake of Todd Chrisley getting sentenced to 12 years in federal prison (and his wife, Julie, 7 years) on charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Kyle Chrisley is pictured here with his dad, Todd, and stepmom, Julie. They are both in prison.

Kyle, whose mom is Todd’s first wife, Teresa Terry, has long struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues.

In 2019, the former Chrisley Knows Best cast member was hospitalized after attempting suicide.

He later opened up about his headspace and his emotional state on an episode of his father’s podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”

“I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life,” he admitted at the time, explaining that his 10-year-old daughter, Chloe — whom he shares with ex-wife Angela Johnson — was living with his dad and stepmom at the time due to his “addiction and my mental illness.”

Chrisley is due back in court on March 20, per public citation records.

Kyle’s half-sister Savannah has had custody of Chloe — as well as their teenage brother, Grayson — since her parents were sentenced to prison.

Todd and Julie had custody of the child up until this point, an arrangement that created tension for awhile between father and son.

“I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe,” Kylie wrote on Facebook in 2019. “I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that, they have stood by my side.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result.

He added about four years ago:

“Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology.

“His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that, I was welcomed back into his life with open arms.

“I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.'”

After his Todd and Julie’s sentencing this winter, Kyle shared a Bible verse about withholding judgement.

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged.

“For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you,” read the post, which quoted Matthew 7: 1-3.

“Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”