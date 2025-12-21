Geena Davis Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Geena Davis has been married and divorced more than once over her legendary career.

Some of those unions were more complex than others. There’s been actual debate about how many times she legally married.

The critically acclaimed actress and inspirational activist has loved and lost repeatedly throughout her exemplary career.

Here’s a look at her history — and where things stand today.

Actress Geena Davis arrives to the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 16, 2006. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Geena Davis’ first marriage was to Richard Emmolo

In 1978, Geena Davis had not yet achieved critical acclaim or name recognition. She was 22.

In December of that year, she began dating Richard Emmolo, a restaurateur.

A month later, around her twenty-third birthday, she moved in with him.

The two married in March of 1981.

Almost two years later, in February of 1983, they separated.

On June 27, 1984, Geena Davis and Richard Emmolo divorced. So ended her first marriage.

Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis pose in the press room during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Geena Davis’ second marriage was to Jeff Goldblum

Following a brief engagement to Christopher McDonald (who would go on to appear in Thelma & Louise), Geena Davis met fellow actor Jeff Goldblum in 1985.

They first connected on the set of Transylvania 6-5000, but this was far from their first memorable collaboration.

The two actors co-starred in The Fly and in Earth Girls Are Easy.

She and the future Jurassic Park actor married on November 1, 1987.

In October 1990, she filed to divorce him, finalizing the split the next year. However, she has since praised their marriage — particularly enjoying that she and her fellow actor did not perceive each other as competitors.

Actress Geena Davis and her future husband, director Renny Harlin, on May 20 1993. (Photo Credit: GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Geena Davis’ third marriage was to Renny Harlin

In September of 1993, Geena Davis married filmmaker Renny Harlin following a five-month relationship.

Harlin directed her in Cutthroat Island and in one of her most iconic films, The Long Kiss Goodnight. (It’s not convenient to stream and, yes, we checked as of writing this)

Unfortunately, Davis would go on to file for divorce on August 26, 1997. The day before, her personal assistant had given birth.

The timing of the filing was not a coincidence. The child’s father was Harlin.

Geena Davis officially became divorced from Renny Harlin in June of 1998. That was it for her third marriage.

Geena Davis attends the Los Angeles special screening of Sony Pictures Classics “Oh, Hi!” at AMC The Grove 14 on July 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Her fourth marriage was to Reza Jarrahy, albeit with some debate

The year that she divorced Harlin, Davis began dating Reza Jarrahy, an Iranian-American craniofacial plastic surgeon.

Here is where this gets tricky. The two allegedly married on September 1, 2001. Yeah. We’ll circle back to that.

In April of 2002, they welcomed their first of three children, a daughter named Alizeh.

Then, in May of 2004, Davis and Jarrahy welcomed fraternal twins, sons Kaiis and Kian.

In 2018, Jarrahy filed to divorce Davis. He listed their date of separation as November 15 of the previous years.

Actress Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy attend the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at the Dolby Theatre on December 14th, 2015. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Where do things stand today?

In her response, Geena Davis filed a petition in which she claimed that she and Jarrahy did not need to get divorced in the traditional sense, because they had not been legally married.

(That’s where the “allegedly” comes from about their September 1, 2001 nuptials)

However, in December of 2021, the court finalized their divorce anyway.

Interestingly, both sons had their surname revised from the “Davis-Jarrahy” hyphenate to simply “Jarrahy.”

These days, it sounds like Geena Davis is single.

When she’s in the mood to date again, we’re sure that she will. In the mean time, we’re in the mood to rewatch some of her best work. Commander In Chief. The Long Kiss Goodnight. She even voiced a recurring character on She-Ra And The Princesses of Power.