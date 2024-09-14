Kyle Chrisley Accused of STABBING Man Prior to Recent Arrest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It looks like more legal trouble is afoot for the Chrisley family.

With his dad serving time in prison for various types of financial fraud, Kyle Chrisley was arrested on September 9 and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

We can now confirm new details from the incident as well.

The mug shot of Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle. (Rutherford County Sheriff Office)

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office police report, the 33-year old (who Todd Chrisley shares with ex-wife, Teresa) and his wife were in a dispute with a mechanic over money.

After this man confronted them over it and their house, Kyle claims the mechanic slammed into his wife’s parked car… drove down the street… and then came back and started to taunt Chrisley.

The mechanic, for his part, alleges that he simply knocked on Kyle’s door, only for Kyle to eventually stab him in the arm with a knife.

A court hearing is set for December to determine what happened and what happens next, but Kyle posted a photo on social media of police handcuffing him while holding him to the ground.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

“So let me get this straight. A man who has been threatening me for MONTHS, trying to extort money out of me, saying he will destroy me if I don’t pay, has made threats to MY CHILD, my wife, told me he will destroy my truck, COMES TO MY HOUSE putting hands on ME, trying to extort money out of me, threatening me,” he wrote via Instagram.

“I’m not allowed to defend myself and my property? Then he RAMS my wife’s car on PURPOSE screaming ‘I’ll be back I got you.’”

Chrisley wasn’t done defending himself, either.

“Maybe it’s because of my last name. I have heard Rutherford County likes to make a name for themselves and I think they saw this as an opportunity to do just that,” Kyle also told Us Weekly.

“I also think it’s very easy for this man to fabricate a story knowing I’ve already had a similar alleged incident and especially when he knows he just came to my house, caused property damage and publicly displayed his intentions to run me over with his vehicle.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley received hefty prison sentences for their financial crimes. (Image Credit: USA Network)

In March 2023, Kyle was also booked for “felony aggravated assault” and released after posting a $3,000 bond.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges before a trial, however.

Due to his substance addiction and other sensitive personal issues, Chrisley previously lost custody of his daughter, Chloe, who was taken in by Todd and Julie in 2016.

“I’ve never been very good at talking about my struggles but lately I see so many people hurting … so I’m sharing my story in hopes I can help just one person see there is another side to the pain,” Kyle wrote via Instagram in December 2022.

“3 [years] ago I tried to end my life. … For years, I struggled with self-worth. I had no sense of belonging, never felt good enough.”