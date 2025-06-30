Todd Chrisley: President Trump Has Been Touched By God!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Todd and Julie Chrisley sat down over the weekend with Fox News for their first joint interview after their release from prison… following pardons from President Donald Trump.

The USA Network personalities — who were previously sentenced to many years behind bars after getting convicted in 2022 on charges of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States — are clearly horrible people.

No, wait.

That may be true. But it isn’t our main point at the moment.

Todd Chrisley, his wife and daughter in a post-release interview. (ABC News)

Joined by children Savannah and Grayson, the spouses spoke to Lara Trump during a sit-down in which Todd basically compared her father-in-law to the Almighty.

“We owe thanks to God,” he said on air. “And God touched President Trump’s heart. God led the people to advocate for us. And so I’m grateful, because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I’m grateful.”

It’s not entirely clear which people were advocating for the these liars and cheaters, aside from Savannah.

The reality star has denied claims that she traded sexual favors for her parents’ pardon, too.

But, sure, yes, God absolutely jumped in and got involved with the legal proceedings here.

Reality TV villain Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

For her part, Julie Chrisley recalled the moment she found out about the pardon from her daughter.

“She said, ‘He did it! He signed it!’ And I just started busting out crying,” Julie said, adding that she hung up the phone right afterward and told those who asked if she was okay that “I’m getting out of here!”

Todd and Julie portrayed themselves as hardworking, Jesus-loving real estate moguls on Chrisley Knows Best, a show that ran for 10 seasons on USA and which premiered in 2014.

About three years ago, they were found guilty of of bilking banks out of more than $36 million.

Todd and Julie Chrisley on an episode of their terrible reality show. (Image Credit: USA)

“I want to thank first and foremost my lord and savior because that’s who got me through it,” Todd Chrisley said while sitting alongside his daughter for a press conference in late May.

“[Savannah] has fought a long fight and for any parent to see their child fight this hard, it’s a double-edged sword. It’s a blessing and then your heart breaks because your child has been placed in that position…

“I will always be grateful to [Savannah] from the bottom of my heart.”

Indeed, Savannah Chrisley spoke last year at the Republican National Convention.

She has basically thrown herself at the mercy of Donald Trump, while likely offering the Commander-in-Chief some sort of payment or support if he were to pardon her parents.

And now here we are.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Looking ahead, Todd and Julie will soon host their own podcast and also star on another reality series with their kids.

Because of course they will.

“I think the biggest misconception right now is that I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon,” Savannah said the aforementioned news conference, later adding:

“People think, ‘Oh, you’re a celebrity, you’re white, you have money,’ that we got an upper hand, and we didn’t.

“I had to fight, and I was relentless, and that’s how it happened. Finally, people listened.”