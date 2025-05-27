Todd Chrisley and Wife PARDONED by President Trump!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are one huge step closer to regaining their freedom.

Indeed, folks, finally the rich and famous have caught a break.

On May 27, we learned that President Donald Trump called Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley and told them that their parents would soon be released from prison.

This, despite, Todd and Julie having been convicted of tax evasion and financial fraud by a jury of their peers in 2022.

Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

“Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that OK? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow,” says Trump in a video posted to Twitter late on Tuesday evening.

For her part, Savannah confirmed via Instagram that she received just such a call while she was walking into Sam’s Club.

“Both my parents are coming home,” Savannah told followers tonight. “I could not be more grateful.”

After receiving the news, Grayson grew emotional as he expressed his gratitude for the decision, which is sure to garner quite a bit of backlash.

“Mr. President,” he said, “I just want to say thank you for bringing my parents back.”

Producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

After pleading not guilty to the aforementioned charges, Todd and Julie were convicted on all counts in June 2022.

Prior to the pardon, the former was set for release on April 7, 2032… while Julie was due to remain behind bars until January 8, 2028.

Todd had been openly campaigning for awhile for this pardon from the Commander-in-Chief, while also claiming that he was being horribly mistreated while behind bars.

It was difficult to feel any sympathy for a millionaire who still took it upon himself to cheat the government and the tax system and the American people — but apparently President Trump did not get this memo.

Julie and Todd Chrisley broke the law. They lied to the government about their finances. (Photo Credit: Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In a separate post, meanwhile, Savannah, said her family was simply going bonkers in reaction to the development.

“I have shed so many tears,” she said. “The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

Earlier this year, Savannah — who spoke at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 — revealed that she was working on securing a pardon for her parents, who have maintained their innocence in the case.

“I know that I am going through the proper channels to do so,” the 27-year-old told People Magazine in February, “And I’m going to bring as much awareness to it as possible because these things should not happen.”

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Todd Chrisley from reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, attend the 17th annual Waiting for Wishes celebrity dinner at The Palm on April 24, 2018. (Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation)

The pardon comes very soon after the public was told that a new Chrisley reality show would soon hit the airwaves.

“The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other,” a USA Network synopsis read of the upcoming series.

“The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

We can only imagine the storylines producers are now salivating over in the wake of this Presidential pardon.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Todd and Julie Chrisley, known for their series Chrisley Knows Best, were found guilty in 2022 for conspiring to defraud Atlanta-area community banks to get more than $36 million in personal loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

They also “conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service,” per the attorney’s office.

But whatever, right? They’re wealthy and white and, therefore, in Donald Trump’s estimation, must have been wronged by the justice system.

“I’m just speechless,” Savannah also said online a few hours ago.

“I just can’t thank you guys enough for sticking with my family and loving us and supporting us… It still doesn’t feel real. It doesn’t. I’m freaking out, so I’m going to go and prepare to pick up my parents. My parents get to start their lives over!”