Kody Brown Works Out, Says: I Gotta Keep Up with My Young Wife!

Kody Brown was a busy man on the most recent episode of Sister Wives.

As previously detailed, the polarizing TLC personality apologized to ex-spouse Christine for all the terrible ways he treated her toward the end of their relationship.

But Kody wasn’t just focused on past marriages.

He also took some action when it comes to his current marriage.

“I got to keep myself young,” Kody explained while going through an intense workout routine on the December 14 episode of the TLC reality series. “I don’t want to be the old man in the family.”

Added the 56-year old, whose only remaining wife is nine years his junior:

“I’m really trying to focus on aging gracefully. Strength training simply for the purpose of just staying well and healthy.”

The installment also featured Brown showing off his impressive workout skill for Robyn, quipping that he wanted to see how many pull-ups he could manage with “a beautiful woman watching me.”

To be clear and to be fair, Kody has always been into this whole fitness thing.

“Kody always was obsessed about working out,” Christine mused on the episode. “Always obsessed. It was an obsession, I thought.”

Meri agreed.

“I don’t remember him working out in our early years of marriage as much as he does. Now he’s in pretty good shape. He works hard,” she said on air.

In general, Robyn emphasized that she’s simply grateful that her husband of 11 years was taking care of himself.

“I feel like Kody working out is kind of icing on the cake,” the 47-year-old told viewers. “But really, what is the core of it is who he is as a person.”

Kody Brown is a polarizing reality TV personality.

Kody has admitted of late that he’s acted like a bastard and that he has no real relationship with any of his adult kids.

Still, Robyn said she’s most attracted to her husband “when he’s a good dad,” which is pretty much never.

According to Kody himself.

“I should have had a strong relationship with my children,” he admitted while competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in November. “I’m in a place in my life now where I’m very willing to say that I’ve been wrong…

“I would like to repair all the relationships with my family and even my ex-wives, and that’s not easy.”