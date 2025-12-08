Kody Brown Confesses: I’ve Been a Total Bastard!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown has finally seen the light.

His own light, that is. Or perhaps is own dark, we should say.

On the December 7 episode of Sister Wives, the reality star embarked on a three-part apology tour… sitting down opposite ex-spouse Janelle in order to make amends for all his past behavior.

While doing so, Kody admitted that he’s been pretty awful for awhile now.

(TLC)

“I feel like we’ve needed an olive branch — the entire family,” the dad of 18 said on air, noting that he flew to North Carolina to meet with second wife because she received “the high honor” of “being the person I felt the safest with to start offering that olive branch.”

Kody went on to say he wanted “to apologize for just being so angry and so bitter over the family breakup,” and then explained in his chat with Janelle:

“Nobody deserved to have me be that angry.”

Never previously known for his self-awareness, or for taking responsibility ever for anything, Kody wasn’t done looking deep within himself.

Much to the surprise of Janelle and to viewers around the globe.

(TLC)

“I’ve been a bastard for about three years about this whole breakup, four years,” Kody actually said to Janelle, acknowledging that he was full of it when he claimed to have never loved his exes.

“I think the meanest thing that I did was I said I didn’t love you. That wasn’t true. That was a lie from the perspective of pain.”

Kody emphasized that there were “some mistakes I made in plural marriage specifically,” expounding as follows when it came to his early years:

“I wish I would have seen the need for you and I to protect our special place. If I would have understood that, I think it would have been a lot safer for you. I feel like I put you in harm’s way and then didn’t step up to protect you.”

Janelle Brown should be so very happy she’s done with Kody. (TLC)

Kody has been showing a softer side of late.

He was recently reduced to tears after receiving a message in front of the camera from legal wife Robyn.

He’s even admitted that he’s a terrible father.

On Sunday night, Kody and Janelle didn’t untangle their specific issues, but they each referenced how challenging it was to navigate the world of polygamy.

“There were things that happened, especially that first year or two that I kind of wish he would have stood up for me as much as he maybe, by default, sort of took the other position,” Janelle explained, referencing her and Meri’s “very different personalities” and tendency to clash.

“So, add that to the fact that there was a lot of jealousy and insecurity and stuff that we were working through and it just was not good.”

Kody Brown appears to be pondering life in this photo. (TLC)

Janelle is charting a new path in her life, and she’s trying to leave any bitterness in the past.

“I still care about him and I think he still cares about me,” she said of Kody on December 7.

However, this doesn’t mean they two are going to transition from spouses to bitter enemies to friends.

“He’s not in my life,” said Janelle, noting she wished he had a better relationship with their six kids, “and I’m not going to be in his life.”