Anthony Geary Cause of Death: Award-Winning ‘General Hospital’ Star Was 78

What was Anthony Geary’s cause of death?

The award-winning actor tragically passed away over the weekend.

Though the shocking murders of Rob Reiner and his wife the same day threatened to overshadow other news, fans are mourning Geary.

How did the iconic soap opera star die?

Actor Anthony Geary, winner Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “General Hospital” poses in the press room at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on April 28, 2006. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Numerous outlets, including TMZ, are reporting that Anthony Geary has died.

On Sunday, December 14, the 78-year-old retired actor died in Amsterdam.

This confirmation comes by way of a family member, the tabloid reports.

There seems to be some uncertainty as to his cause of death.

However, multiple reports point in the same direction.

Actor Anthony Geary arrives to the Disney ABC Television Group’s 2012 “TCA Summer Press Tour” on July 27, 2012. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Multiple outlets, including Variety and TV Insider, report that Anthony Geary’s cause of death stemmed from complications.

A few days prior to his death, the actor underwent a planned surgery in Amsterdam.

Geary and Claudio Gama had been together for about 30 years after meeting in 1995, but had only married in 2019.

The longtime couple had moved to the Netherlands following Geary’s retirement from soap opera acting.

We do not know what the surgery was. Nor do we know if authorities have officially confirmed it as the cause of death.

‘General Hospital saw Anthony Geary’s breakout role as Luke Spencer

Anthony Geary played many acting roles over his long career, which spanned decades and multiple genres.

However, he is perhaps best known for his role on General Hospital, where he portrayed Luke Spencer.

This was his major breakout role — beginning in 1978.

In 1981, his character and that of Genie Francis tied the knot, it was a big deal for television.

Elizabeth Taylor (a noted General Hospital superfan) made a cameo at the wedding. 30 million viewers tuned in for the fictional nuptials.

Actor Anthony Geary accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for “General Hospital” onstage during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS)

In the late ’90s, Geary played Luke Spencer on Port Charles.

It is not uncommon for soap opera characters to exist on multiple shows, so long as they share a tentative continuity. (Eileen Davidson does this, for example)

What does stand out is that Geary also portrayed Spencer on an episode of Roseanne. That’s unusual. (To be clear, it was the ’90s show, back when the titular star was a respected comedian)

By and large, Geary played dramatic roles. Comedic appearances, such as in Weird Al’s UHF and in Disorderlies proved to be the exceptions.

He also appeared in dozens of stage plays — and won an award for his one-man show, Human Scratchings.

Actor Anthony Geary speaks onstage at the ‘General Hospital’ panel during day 6 of the Disney ABCTelevision Group portion of the 2012 Summer TCA Tour on July 26, 2012. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

He made his mark upon acting history

Fans all over the world (yes, General Hospital has played on multiple continents, in addition to being America’s longest-running scripted drama) are mourning.

Naturally, many want to know more about Anthony Geary’s cause of death. And about his final years.

But he retired over a decade ago. Hopefully, he spent the years since enjoying his retirement.

Now, his loved ones are grieving him.

So are countless fans — many of whom may have been among the 30 million who tuned in to watch him act out a soap opera wedding over 40 years ago.