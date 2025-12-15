Anthony Geary Cause of Death: Award-Winning ‘General Hospital’ Star Was 78

What was Anthony Geary’s cause of death?
The award-winning actor tragically passed away over the weekend.
Though the shocking murders of Rob Reiner and his wife the same day threatened to overshadow other news, fans are mourning Geary.
How did the iconic soap opera star die?
What was Anthony Geary’s cause of death?
Numerous outlets, including TMZ, are reporting that Anthony Geary has died.
On Sunday, December 14, the 78-year-old retired actor died in Amsterdam.
This confirmation comes by way of a family member, the tabloid reports.
There seems to be some uncertainty as to his cause of death.
However, multiple reports point in the same direction.
Multiple outlets, including Variety and TV Insider, report that Anthony Geary’s cause of death stemmed from complications.
A few days prior to his death, the actor underwent a planned surgery in Amsterdam.
Geary and Claudio Gama had been together for about 30 years after meeting in 1995, but had only married in 2019.
The longtime couple had moved to the Netherlands following Geary’s retirement from soap opera acting.
We do not know what the surgery was. Nor do we know if authorities have officially confirmed it as the cause of death.
‘General Hospital saw Anthony Geary’s breakout role as Luke Spencer
Anthony Geary played many acting roles over his long career, which spanned decades and multiple genres.
However, he is perhaps best known for his role on General Hospital, where he portrayed Luke Spencer.
This was his major breakout role — beginning in 1978.
In 1981, his character and that of Genie Francis tied the knot, it was a big deal for television.
Elizabeth Taylor (a noted General Hospital superfan) made a cameo at the wedding. 30 million viewers tuned in for the fictional nuptials.
In the late ’90s, Geary played Luke Spencer on Port Charles.
It is not uncommon for soap opera characters to exist on multiple shows, so long as they share a tentative continuity. (Eileen Davidson does this, for example)
What does stand out is that Geary also portrayed Spencer on an episode of Roseanne. That’s unusual. (To be clear, it was the ’90s show, back when the titular star was a respected comedian)
By and large, Geary played dramatic roles. Comedic appearances, such as in Weird Al’s UHF and in Disorderlies proved to be the exceptions.
He also appeared in dozens of stage plays — and won an award for his one-man show, Human Scratchings.
He made his mark upon acting history
Fans all over the world (yes, General Hospital has played on multiple continents, in addition to being America’s longest-running scripted drama) are mourning.
Naturally, many want to know more about Anthony Geary’s cause of death. And about his final years.
But he retired over a decade ago. Hopefully, he spent the years since enjoying his retirement.
Now, his loved ones are grieving him.
So are countless fans — many of whom may have been among the 30 million who tuned in to watch him act out a soap opera wedding over 40 years ago.