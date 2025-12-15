Kody Brown to David Woolley: ‘You Might Want to Punch Me’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown knows how David Woolley feels.

At least, that’s what he says.

On Sunday’s Sister Wives, the failed polygamist continued his apology tour with Christine — and her husband.

Kody predicted that David might want to “punch” him, all as part of a dig at his ex.

As his apology tour continued, Kody Brown met up with another ex-wife at an oversized table. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody Brown wants to apologize for ‘the struggles’

After a lot of uncertainty and anxiety, Christine Brown, David Woolley, and Kody Brown sat down at an oversized table at a Las Vegas restaurant on the Sunday, December 14 episode of Sister Wives.

Why? “To apologize,” Kody told the couple in what felt like a rehearsed speech.

“For how we broke up, for how it all went down,” he said, “I want to apologize for being angry about it.”

Kody added: “I want to apologize for … uh … the struggles.”

(If anything, we are understating how much Kody seemed to wrestle with his words before settling upon “the struggles”)

Speaking to the confessional camera on ‘Sister Wives,’ Christine Brown isn’t sure what to expect from meeting up with her ex. (Image Credit: TLC)

This rapid-fire apology left Christine in a state of relative shock.

Speaking to the confessional camera, she marveled at the “bam-bam-bam” apology and mini-speech that Kody had delivered.

Christine admitted that it was “not necessarily what” she had expected.

“Let’s just do it then,” she suggested to the camera. “I’m all for this.”

Christine added: “I’m actually all for a conversation that goes [into all of this].”

‘Sister Wives’ villain Kody Brown exchanged hugs with Christine Brown and David Woolley. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘If I apologize, you can get in that space where you feel like you’re healing’

While addressing Christine Brown and David Woolley, Kody Brown emphasized that he wanted to “acknowledge the good times.”

Sometimes, a toxic ex believes that positive moments should outweigh the bad. In truth, the good moments sometimes make hurt and betrayal hurt more in your memory — not less.

“I want you to be able to heal and healing will probably can, maybe, happen,” he told his former wife.

“I can’t tell you how it’s going to happen or what,” Kody admitted. “But I just feel like if I apologize, you can get in that space where you feel like you’re healing.”

That sounds mostly nice. Even if we know that Kody says things that he doesn’t mean because he thinks that it’ll sound good on camera sometimes.

During a walk in the woods, David Woolley has a ‘Sister Wives’ heart-to-heart with his wife. (Image Credit: TLC)

Christine reassured her ex that their strife is “in the past.” She even went so far as to say that “it’s okay.”

That is generous — even from someone who has happily moved on and gotten her happily ever after.

“An apology doesn’t hurt,” Kody observed.

Christine somewhat agreed, saying: “Apologies are nice, but I’m saying, it’s okay.”

Highlighting the positive, Kody added: “If I wouldn’t have messed it up, then you wouldn’t have what you have [with David].”

Working out is a good thing. ‘Sister Wives’ don’t see why Kody Brown has to do it on camera, however. (Image Credit: TLC)

David Woolley ‘might want to punch’ Kody later?

Addressing David Woolley, Kody Brown couldn’t resist shading Christine Brown — predicting discord in the couple’s future.

“Later, you might want to punch me,” he joked to David.

Kody added: “Right now, you probably still really appreciate it.”

David showed Kody more patience than he likely deserves, telling him that he understands “where you’re coming from in a lot of ways.”

“I appreciate the sort of the vote of grace, David,” Kody replied. “Thank you.”