Brandi Glanville Flaunts Festive Thong Ensemble After Over 1 Year of Face-Melting Misery

Brandi Glanville is doing much better than she was “Last Christmas.”

Despite her facial disfigurement saga, she’s in a festive mood!

She’s also in a skimpy thong.

No matter how cold it gets outside, Brandi is keeping it hot indoors!

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville sits and speaks. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Brandi Glanville is wearing her Christmas thong

On Saturday, December 13, Brandi Glanville took to her Instagram to share a steamy winter look.

She and her friend, James Maas, were clearly in the festive spirit.

Brandi danced to “Last Christmas.” She and James playfully pretended to each want to hog the camera.

Where he wore a red silk bathrobe, Brandi wore a Santa hat and a light red sweater (as a crop top).

She also wore a thong bikini. There were no pants involved in this video.

“This is what happens when [James] and I try to put up a tree,” Brandi captioned the post.

They are both all smiles during the clip.

(Even — or perhaps especially — during their playful “fight”)

Brandi looks fantastic in here barely-there ensemble, of course.

In fact, this is so much happier than many fans have seen her looking in recent years.

During an August 2025 interview, Brandi Glanville delivered an update about her facial disfigurement and the staggering cost of paying out of pocket for treatments. (Image Credit: Us Weekly)

How is her face faring these days?

In late 2024 — just over a year ago — Brandi Glanville revealed her facial disfigurement.

At the time, she did not have a diagnosis.

But the mystery ailment apparently produced swelling, discoloration, and seepage that damaged Brandi’s teeth.

Fans and experts alike argued about what might be the cause.

One of the prevailing theories was a parasite — something living and moving beneath her skin. Another was some sort of botched cosmetic work.

During an Entertainment Tonight segment on YouTube, Brandi Glanville highlights the regions of her face that have experienced odd disfigurement amidst her medical mystery in late 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

These days, Brandi apparently has a diagnosis. She isn’t sharing it yet, but what matters most is that she knows.

However, finding this answer did not come cheap.

Brandi spent a ton of money desperately trying to get a diagnosis and treatment for her condition.

Remember, it not only caused her pain and embarrassment — but also prevented her from working.

Sickness should never mean going broke — or even worrying about going broke. Unfortunately, that’s the case — even for reality stars and even for famous actors.

Brandi Glanville looks on with disdain in this photo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Image Credit: Bravo)

We’re all rooting for a Brandi comeback

It is encouraging to see Brandi Glanville in such fine spirits.

We’re glad that she has the company of a good friend with whom to produce silly content while flaunting her legs.

Hopefully, her face-melting affliction will soon be a memory.

We’d love to see a Brandi comeback in her future.

Yes, she likely needs to make up for lost income. But also? She’s just a deeply entertaining person.