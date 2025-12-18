Julie Chrisley to Actually Star in Cooking Show After Prison Release

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Julie Chrisley is a convicted felon who stole millions of dollars from the government and was only released from prison after a jury found her guilty because President Donald Trump likes rich, white Republicans.

But, hey, she kind of knows her way around the kitchen!

Indeed… seven months after she and husband Todd Chrisley were pardoned by President Trump and relieved of their prison sentences for fraud convictions, the reality star has confirmed she will start shooting a cooking show in February 2026.

Todd is even hoping the recipes will include things Julie picked up behind bars.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

“I’ve been doing deep dives into comments that people have put on social media, and so many people want you to do segments of what you cooked while you were at — summer camp,” Todd shared with his wife on the December 17 episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast.

“I think that you do that. I think that you do some of those things.”

First off, referring to a federal prison sentence as summer camp is insulting and absurd.

Secondly, we’re pretty sure Todd is lying. Is there a single human being out there who has been clamoring for prison-based recipes?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are criminals who were set free by Donald Trump. (GETTY)

Julie responded on air, however, and said she would “incorporate some of that into” her new program, while also expressing excitement in not being limited to certain ingredients and cooking equipment.

“We have real ingredients,” she added. “And we have real ways to cook.”

For a cooking show? Yes, we’d hope this would be the case.

Julie and Todd jumped right back into their podcast almost as soon as they were free, with each saying at one point that life on the outside is harder than life on the inside.

Julie Chrisley speaks onstage during a panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (GETTY)

Todd, for his part, is always desperate for attention.

“You have to have a producer,” he told his wife on this podcast, attempting to convince her to recruit him for the role. “You’ve been doing this forever. You have to have a producer of your show. Who do you think is doing the show? You think that you’re producing yourself?”

Why couldn’t that be the case?

“We all know that Julie has trouble chewing chewing gum and walking at the same time,” Todd told listeners.

This guy is such a sweetheart.

Julie and Todd Chrisley broke the law. They lied to the government about their finances. (Photo Credit: Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In the wake of their pardon, Todd and Julie have talked openly about their grand plans.

“We have hopes of acquiring a hotel—a mansion—there that we are gonna convert into a hotel,” the patriarch even said on Good Morning America in June. “And we’re gonna create a show around that.”

From what we can gather, no premiere date has been announced for Julie’s alleged cooking show.

Heck, we’re not even sure there’s a network lined up or a deal in place. It’s not as if we can trust anything these convicted felons say, you know?