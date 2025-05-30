Todd Chrisley Issues First Statement in Wake of Ridiculous Prison Release

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Todd Chrisley sat down for a press conference on Friday… only several hours after he was released from prison in the wake of President Donald Trump issuing him and his wife a pardon based on no legal reason or precedent whatsoever.

Because of course he did, right?

“I want to thank first and foremost my lord and savior because that’s who got me through it,” the reality star said while sitting alongside his daughter.

“[Savannah] has fought a long fight and for any parent to see their child fight this hard, it’s a double-edged sword. It’s a blessing and then your heart breaks because your child has been placed in that position. … I will always be grateful to [Savannah] from the bottom of my heart.”

Todd Chrisley speaks onstage at the ‘Dig’ panel during the NBCUniversal USA Network portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (GETTY)

Indeed, Savannah Chrisley spoke last year at the Republican National Convention.

She has basically thrown herself at the mercy of Donald Trump, while likely offering the Commander-in-Chief some sort of payment if he were to pardon her parents.

And now he has done so.

At Friday’s ridiculous press conference, Todd said that his wife, Julie Chrisley, was not present because she wanted to be home with the couple’s 12-year-old adopted daughter, Chloe.

Todd and Julie Chrisley on an episode of their terrible reality show. (Image Credit: USA)

“Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” Todd insisted at the press conference. “It could be you. It could be any of you.”

No, that’s the thing. It really couldn’t be.

Todd and Julie were found guilty in 2022 for conspiring to defraud Atlanta-area community banks to get more than $36 million in personal loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

They also “conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service,” per the attorney’s office.

This isn’t exactly something the average citizen would ever have been accused of doing — let alone ever have been convicted of doing by a jury of his/her peers.

Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

While Chrisley admitted life behind bars was “bad” during this media session, he revealed some “blessings” out of the experience.

“I have met some wonderful men,” he told the media. “I have listened to some horrific stories about things that have gone on in our system… I will continue to fight for all the guys that I dealt with and that I was blessed to be with.”

For her part, Savannah explained that she spent “countless hours” going to Washington D.C. and scheduling meetings with total strangers in hopes they would hear her family’s situation.

She pushed back against chatter that she did anything illegal or immoral to get her parents off.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

“I think the biggest misconception right now is that I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon,” Savannah said during Friday’s news conference, eventually adding:

“People think, ‘Oh, you’re a celebrity, you’re white, you have money,’ that we got an upper hand, and we didn’t.

“I had to fight, and I was relentless, and that’s how it happened. Finally, people listened.”

We’re sure this is true. We’re sure the family’s fame, fortune and the color of their skin had nothing to do with the pardon at all.